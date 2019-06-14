Huili Resources : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is also pleased to announce that, with effect from 14 June 2019, Mr. CAO Ye ("Mr. Cao") has been appointed as a non-executive Director.

The Board would extend its warm welcome to Mr. Cao in joining the Board.

Mr. CAO Ye（曹野）

Mr. CAO Ye（ 曹 野 ）, aged 24, obtained a bachelor's degree in investment from the School of Banking and Finance, University of International Business and Economics（對外經濟貿易大學金融 學院）. He has extensive experience in investment and coal trading business. Since March 2015, he has held the position of the partner of 北京正略才誠資產管理有限公司 (Beijing Adfaith Xincheng Capital Co, Ltd.*) responsible for managing the fund that in acquisition, management and disposal of non-performing assets. Starting from November 2015, he has served as the assistant general manager of 山西昌盛鑫隆供應鏈管理服務有限公司 (Shanxi Changsheng Xinlong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd.*), which is a coal trading company, to assist the general manager in developing business strategy and is in charge of the sales and marketing department of the company. Since November 2018, Mr. Cao has joined 博通能源銷售（寧波）有限公司 (Botong Energy Trading (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.*), which engages in coal trading business, as general manager and is mainly responsible for formulating the strategy of the company's business, overseeing the finance function of the company, and monitoring and coordinating the business development of the company's coal trading business.

Mr. Cao has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, and is subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Cao will receive annual remuneration of RMB360,000 and will be entitled to receive a discretionary bonus. The emolument was determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities in the Company, the current market rate and the Group's remuneration policy.

Mr. Cao has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cao is not interested in any securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Cao has not been a director of any listed companies in the past three years preceding the date of this announcement.