Huili Resources : CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

06/14/2019 | 11:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Huili Resources (Group) Limited

滙 力 資 源 （ 集 團 ） 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1303)

CHANGE OF DIRECTOR

The Board announces that, with effect from 14 June 2019:

  1. Mr. LIU Huijie has resigned as an executive director of the Company; and
  2. Mr. CAO Ye has been appointed as a non-executive Director of the Company.

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Huili Resources (Group) Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. LIU Huijie ("Mr. Liu") has resigned as executive Director with effect from 14 June 2019 due to his decision to devote more time to personal development.

Mr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no matters that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Stock Exchange") in relation to his resignation.

The Board would like to take this opportunity to express its appreciation for the efforts of Mr. Liu and his valuable contributions to the Company during his tenure of office.

- 1 -

APPOINTMENT OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The Board is also pleased to announce that, with effect from 14 June 2019, Mr. CAO Ye ("Mr. Cao") has been appointed as a non-executive Director.

The Board would extend its warm welcome to Mr. Cao in joining the Board.

Mr. CAO Ye（曹野）

Mr. CAO Ye（ 曹 野 ）, aged 24, obtained a bachelor's degree in investment from the School of Banking and Finance, University of International Business and Economics（對外經濟貿易大學金融 學院）. He has extensive experience in investment and coal trading business. Since March 2015, he has held the position of the partner of 北京正略才誠資產管理有限公司 (Beijing Adfaith Xincheng Capital Co, Ltd.*) responsible for managing the fund that in acquisition, management and disposal of non-performing assets. Starting from November 2015, he has served as the assistant general manager of 山西昌盛鑫隆供應鏈管理服務有限公司 (Shanxi Changsheng Xinlong Supply Chain Service Co., Ltd.*), which is a coal trading company, to assist the general manager in developing business strategy and is in charge of the sales and marketing department of the company. Since November 2018, Mr. Cao has joined 博通能源銷售（寧波）有限公司 (Botong Energy Trading (Ningbo) Co., Ltd.*), which engages in coal trading business, as general manager and is mainly responsible for formulating the strategy of the company's business, overseeing the finance function of the company, and monitoring and coordinating the business development of the company's coal trading business.

Mr. Cao has entered into a service contract with the Company for a term of three years, and is subject to retirement by rotation and is eligible for re-election at the general meetings of the Company in accordance with the articles of association of the Company. Mr. Cao will receive annual remuneration of RMB360,000 and will be entitled to receive a discretionary bonus. The emolument was determined by the Board with reference to his experience, duties and responsibilities in the Company, the current market rate and the Group's remuneration policy.

Mr. Cao has no relationship with any directors, senior management or substantial shareholders of the Company. As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Cao is not interested in any securities of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the laws of Hong Kong).

Mr. Cao has not been a director of any listed companies in the past three years preceding the date of this announcement.

  • for identification purpose only

- 2 -

Mr. Cao has not been involved in any of the events under Rule 13.51(2)(h) to (v) of the Listing Rules and there are no other matters in relation to the appointment of Mr. Cao as a non-executive director of the Company that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

By order of the Board

Huili Resources (Group) Limited

Xiang Siying

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Ms. Wang Qian and Mr. Zhou Jianzhong; the non-executive Director is Mr. Cao Ye; and the independent non-executive Directors are Ms. Xiang Siying, Ms. Huang Mei and Mr. Chan Ping Kuen.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

Huili Resources Group Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 15:03:08 UTC
