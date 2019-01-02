Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huili Resources : Monthly Returns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 05:29am CET

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHuili Resources (Group) Limited 2/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01303

Description :OrdinaryPar valueNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

  • 5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000

    Increase/(decrease)

    Balance at close of the month

  • 5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :No. of preference shares

Description :No. of other classes of shares

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value

(State currency)

Par value

(State currency)

HK$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month

1,620,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

during the month

0

Balance at close of the

month

1,620,000,000

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

option scheme

issuer issued during

issuer which may be

including EGM

the month pursuant

issued pursuant

thereto

thereto as at close of

the month

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new

shares of issuer

shares of issuer

which may be

issued during

issued pursuant

the month

thereto as at

pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

/

)

/

/

)

/

/

)

/

)

(

(

(

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Disclaimer

Huili Resources Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 04:28:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:24aSGS : EU Expands Restriction of Phthalates Under REACH
PU
06:19aJOLIMARK : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities - 31 December 2018
PU
06:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
06:04aOil opens 2019 with losses on surging supply, signs of economic slowdown
RE
06:04aAMCO UNITED : Announcements and Notices - Terms of Reference of Nomination Committee
PU
06:02aGamers Worry about the Future State of Gaming Security
BU
05:58aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:54aHSBC : List of directors and their role and function - Announcement made to the HK stock exchange - English
PU
05:50aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
RE
05:46aKIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as US, China demand stays slow
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1KIA MOTORS CORPORATION : KIA MOTORS : Hyundai flags tough 2019 as U.S., China demand stays slow
2SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT LTD : SIMS METAL MANAGEMENT : Director Appointment/Resignation
3IRON MOUNTAIN INC : IRON MOUNTAIN : Acquires Lane Archive Technologies Limited, Expanding Operational Presence..
4ECOBANK GHANA LIMITED : ECOBANK GHANA : Chooses MFS Africa as Digital Payment Partner
5Globe Business enters data center JV with TechZone
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.