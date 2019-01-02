Huili Resources : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHuili Resources (Group) Limited 2/1/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
01303
Description :OrdinaryPar valueNo. of ordinary shares
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Balance at close of preceding month
-
5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
-
5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000
(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares
Par value
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
2. Preference Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
Description :No. of preference shares
Description :No. of other classes of shares
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Authorised share capital
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :
Par value
(State currency)
Par value
(State currency)
HK$500,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
No of preference shares
Balance at close of
|
preceding month
|
1,620,000,000
|
Increase/(decrease)
|
during the month
|
0
|
Balance at close of the
|
month
|
1,620,000,000
No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
|
Particulars of share
|
No. of new shares of
|
No. of new shares of
|
option scheme
|
issuer issued during
|
issuer which may be
|
including EGM
|
the month pursuant
|
issued pursuant
|
thereto
|
thereto as at close of
|
the month
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
2.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
3.
( / /
)
shares
(Note 1)
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)
Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed
Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)
N/AN/A N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.
Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto
(
/ / )
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
2.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.
Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month
|
No. of new
|
shares of issuer
|
shares of issuer
|
which may be
|
issued during
|
issued pursuant
|
the month
|
thereto as at
pursuant thereto
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))
2.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
3.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
4.
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
)
(
(
(
Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0
(Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A