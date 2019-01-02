Huili Resources : Monthly Returns

Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in SecuritiesFor the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date SubmittedHuili Resources (Group) Limited 2/1/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

01303

Description :OrdinaryPar valueNo. of ordinary shares

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Balance at close of preceding month

5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000 Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month

5,000,000,000 HK$0.10 HK$500,000,000

(2) Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the monthDescription :No. of ordinary shares

Par value

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

2. Preference Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

Description :No. of preference shares

Description :No. of other classes of shares

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Authorised share capital

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (State currency) :

Par value

(State currency)

Par value

(State currency)

HK$500,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

No of preference shares

Balance at close of

preceding month 1,620,000,000 Increase/(decrease) during the month 0 Balance at close of the month 1,620,000,000

No. of other classes of sharesIII. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share No. of new shares of No. of new shares of option scheme issuer issued during issuer which may be including EGM the month pursuant issued pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

2.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

3.

( / /

)

shares

(Note 1)

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (State currency)

Movement during the monthGrantedExercisedCancelledLapsed

Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)

N/AN/A N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrants

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1.

Currency of Nominal value at nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the monthNo. of new shares of issuer issued during the month pursuant thereto

(

/ / )

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

2.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) 0 (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)Class and description 1.

Currency of amount outstandingAmount at close of preceding monthConverted during the monthAmount at close of the month

No. of new shares of issuer shares of issuer which may be issued during issued pursuant the month thereto as at pursuant thereto

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy))

2.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

3.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

4.

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

( / / / ) / / ) / / ) /

)

(

(

(

Total C. (Ordinary shares) 0

(Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A