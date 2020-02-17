Huisheng International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED
惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1340)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS
The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company are set out below:
Executive Directors:
Mr. Chan Chi Ching
Mr. Suen Man Fung
Independent non-executive Directors:
Mr. Chan Hin Hang
Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel
Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan
The Board has established four standing Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which certain Directors serve:
|
Board Committee
|
Audit
|
Remuneration
|
Nomination
|
Investment
|
|
and Treasury
|
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Committee
|
Director
|
Committee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Chi Ching
|
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Suen Man Fung
|
|
|
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Chan Hin Hang
|
C
|
M
|
C
|
C
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel
|
M
|
C
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan
|
M
|
M
|
M
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes:
-
Chairman of the relevant committee
-
Member of the relevant committee