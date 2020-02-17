Huisheng International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1340)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Chi Ching

Mr. Suen Man Fung

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Hin Hang

Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel

Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan

The Board has established four standing Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which certain Directors serve:

Board Committee Audit Remuneration Nomination Investment and Treasury Committee Committee Committee Director Committee Mr. Chan Chi Ching M M M Mr. Suen Man Fung M Mr. Chan Hin Hang C M C C Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel M C M Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan M M M

Notes:

Chairman of the relevant committee