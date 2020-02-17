Log in
Huisheng International : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

02/17/2020 | 05:42am EST

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1340)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

The members of the board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company are set out below:

Executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Chi Ching

Mr. Suen Man Fung

Independent non-executive Directors:

Mr. Chan Hin Hang

Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel

Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan

The Board has established four standing Board committees. The table below provides membership information of these committees on which certain Directors serve:

Board Committee

Audit

Remuneration

Nomination

Investment

and Treasury

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Committee

Mr. Chan Chi Ching

M

M

M

Mr. Suen Man Fung

M

Mr. Chan Hin Hang

C

M

C

C

Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel

M

C

M

Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan

M

M

M

Notes:

  1. Chairman of the relevant committee
  1. Member of the relevant committee

17 February 2020

Disclaimer

Huisheng International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:41:09 UTC
