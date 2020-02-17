Log in
Huisheng International : RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

02/17/2020 | 05:37am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HUISHENG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LIMITED

惠 生 國 際 控 股 有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1340)

RESIGNATION OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Director(s)") of Huisheng International Holdings Limited (the "Company") wishes to announce that Dr. Liu Tai-pei ("Dr. Liu") has tendered his resignation as an executive Director of the Board with effect from 17 February 2020 as he would devote more time to his own personal developments.

Dr. Liu has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there is no other matter in relation to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company or The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Dr. Liu for his valuable contributions towards the Company during his tenure of office.

By order of the Board

Huisheng International Holdings Limited

Chan Chi Ching

Executive Director

Hong Kong, 17 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Chi Ching and Mr. Suen Man Fung as executive Directors; Mr. Chan Hin Hang, Mr. Wong King Shiu, Daniel and Mr. Wong Yuk Lun, Alan as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Huisheng International Holdings Ltd. published this content on 17 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 February 2020 10:36:08 UTC
