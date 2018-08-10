Hull FC : Nationwide Diamond Group Become Main Shirt Sponsor for Super 8s

Nationwide Concrete Flooring, part of the group, are one of the UK's leading contractors, having previously worked with the likes of Superdrug, Clugston Group and Prologis.

They were originally established in 2003 by local businessman Allan Bamforth, with their headquarters based in Goole.

Speaking at the launch, he said: 'We are very proud to be working so closely in partnership with the team at Hull FC.

'To see the back-to-back Challenge Cup winners wearing our company logo on their shirts is a very special part of our anniversary celebrations.'

Hull FC Executive Director James Clark said: 'This is the latest initiative as part of our partnership with Nationwide Diamond Group.

'We are really pleased and proud to be working closely with Allan and his team. Partnerships like this are integral to the long-term success and stability of the club.

'We're looking forward to further exciting plans with Nationwide Group in the near future.'

Meanwhile, the club are delighted to see the return of Campbells Laser Products to their home jersey.

Campbells have held a long-standing close partnership with the Black & Whites, and their logo will take the upper back spot of the Super 8s home jersey for the remainder of the 2018 season.