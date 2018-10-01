Log in
Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce : Two Northern Lincolnshire businesses honoured in 2018 Chamber Business Awards

10/01/2018 | 02:07pm CEST

Richard Sims of British Steel Wire Rods.

TWO Northern Lincolnshire businesses have been named winners in the Yorkshire and the Humber region heats of the Chamber Business Awards for 2018.

Scunthorpe's British Steel Wire Rods have won the Export Business of the Year award and Grimsby-based Ramsden International have won the Workplace Wellbeing award.

Now in their 15th year, the Awards are a highlight of the business calendar, recognising the key role that local businesses play in driving the UK economy.

British Steel Wire Rods and Ramsden International will now go forward to represent our region in the national finals, which take place in London in November.

Richard Sims, British Steel Managing Director Wire Rod, said: 'We're delighted to have won this award which recognises the quality of our people, products and services.

'A key part of our ongoing transformation is focused on growing into new markets, at home and abroad, and we're pleased to be making significant progress on both these fronts.

'Our growth will be further supported by the £50-million upgrade we're undertaking at our Scunthorpe Rod Mill, and the full integration of FN Steel - the wire rod business we acquired in the Netherlands last October - into our business.

'I'd like to thank everyone who has contributed to this honour and we look forward to attending the national awards later this year.'

Sean Ramsden, of Ramsden International, said: 'This is amazing news! Thank you so much to everyone involved. It's a great honour to win this award and it will be a boost to our colleagues'.

Anne Tate, the Chamber's Northern Lincolnshire manager, said: 'Businesses are the engines of the UK economy - creating opportunities and prosperity in our towns, cities and counties. Even in these turbulent times, they continue to show their adaptability, resilience and strength.

'Every year the judges are impressed by the calibre of entries, and this year was no different. All our finalists should be proud to reach this stage given the stiff competition among our diverse and enterprising pool of applicants'.

The 2018 Chamber Business Awards culminate in a Gala Dinner that takes place on Thursday 29th November 2018 at Tobacco Dock in London. The awards are proudly supported by Facebook, Bibby Financial Services, DHL Express, Heathrow, London Stock Exchange, Legal & General, RADA in Business, Stagecoach, Qdos and Westfield Health.

Disclaimer

Hull & Humber Chamber of Commerce published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 12:06:03 UTC
