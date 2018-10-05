Humacyte Appoints Doug Blankenship as Chief Financial Officer

Humacyte, an innovator in biotechnology and regenerative medicine,
announced today the appointment of Douglas L. Blankenship as Chief
Financial Officer, effective Monday, October 8, 2018. Mr. Blankenship is
a highly accomplished financial professional with executive-level
experience in financing, finance and accounting, technical operations,
management, and strategy for life science and biotechnology
organizations. He has managed over $225 million in public and private
equity/debt financing, and led three companies through successful
initial public offerings. Mr. Blankenship will report to Humacyte
President and Chief Executive Officer, Jeffrey Lawson, MD, PhD.
“After a thorough and thoughtful search process for a strategic and
experienced finance leader, we are pleased to welcome Doug Blankenship
to Humacyte,” said Dr. Lawson. “Doug is a veteran in the life sciences
industry with a diverse set of skills and a proven record of leading
successful business and financial transactions. He joins us at an
inflection point, as Humacyte continues its trajectory as a growing
biotechnology company and prepares for product commercialization
following regulatory approval.”
Prior to joining Humacyte, Mr. Blankenship was Chief Financial Officer
of Dova Pharmaceuticals, and previously held financial leadership
positions as Director of Finance for Genentech, Inc., Executive Director
of Finance for Amgen, and Director of Finance and Treasurer for Onyx
Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Blankenship earned a Masters of Business
Administration (MBA) with concentrations in Finance and Operations
Management from The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania,
and a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting from California
Polytechnic State University.
“It’s a true honor to join a group of brilliant, accomplished and
passionate professionals who share a common vision. Humacyte scientists
are developing technologies that potentially can lead to more positive
clinical outcomes for patients,” said Mr. Blankenship. “Leveraging my
previous leadership roles across several large and small companies
within the life sciences, biotech and pharmaceutical industries, we will
strive to implement financial strategies that will contribute to the
advancement of this powerful science and the company.”
Mr. Blankenship will transition CFO responsibilities from Paul Boyer.
“On behalf of the board and management team, I’d like to thank Paul for
his dedication and innumerable contributions during his eight years with
Humacyte,” continued Dr. Lawson. “Paul played a crucial role in
strengthening our path to achieving business success during that time.”
About Humacyte:
Humacyte, Inc., a privately held company founded by Dr. Laura E.
Niklason, M.D., Ph.D., in 2004, is a medical research, discovery and
development company with clinical and pre-clinical stage investigational
products. Humacyte is primarily focused on developing and
commercializing a proprietary novel technology based on human
tissue-based products for key applications in regenerative medicine and
vascular surgery. The company uses its innovative, proprietary platform
technology to engineer human, extracellular matrix-based tissues that
can be shaped into tubes, sheets, or particulate conformations, with
properties similar to native tissues. These are being developed for
potential use in many specific applications, with the goal to
significantly improve treatment outcomes for many patients, including
those with vascular disease and those requiring hemodialysis. The
company’s proprietary technologies are designed to create off-the-shelf
products that, once approved, can be utilized in any patient. The
company web site is www.humacyte.com.
All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in
this announcement are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can
identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “will”,
“anticipate”, “expect”, “believe”, “intend” and “should” or the negative
of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements relate
to future events or Humacyte’s clinical development programs, reflect
management’s current beliefs and expectations and involve known and
unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Humacyte’s
actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different.
Except as required by law, Humacyte assumes no obligation to update
these forward-looking statements.
