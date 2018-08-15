Human Capital Management for Airports (Singapore - October 30th-31st, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Human
The 4th Human Capital Management for Airports Summit 2018 will take
place on 30th October - 31st October, in Singapore. This 4th edition of
the well-received summit aims to address the trending topics of the
Human Capital units of airports today, such as: Developing change
management frameworks to adapt to a constantly evolving business
environment, Leveraging onto Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize
airport manpower planning, and also best practices in talent
identification, management and retention to overcome talent shortages.
On top of that, hear from industry experts as they give their insights
on some of the most effective and proven practices to build an
inclusive, customer-oriented culture within your airport organization.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn of the latest market developments
to stay on top of the game!
The 4th Human Capital Management for Airports Summit 2018 aims to help
HR and Business Units thrive in this ever-changing business landscape as
airports will share case studies on how you can build effective
communication models, evaluate and restructure your current Human
Capital policies and practices in order to thrive in this increasingly
digitized and fast-moving workforce, alongside with exclusive case
studies that will showcase success stories of the different talent
acquisition programs that airports globally are currently adopting.
Key takeaways from attending the 4th Human Capital Management
for Airports Summit 2018:
-
Gaining insights into strategies in tackling the most pertinent
challenges facing the Airports' Human Capital Units today
-
Developing effective communication models that improves employee
engagement and relations
-
Assessing the impacts of the changing market environment and the
implications they have on your HR unit - how can you respond
accordingly?
-
Redesigning your performance management systems with Artificial
Intelligence (AI)
-
Conducting performance reviews and appraisals for effective succession
planning
-
Gaining exclusive access to case studies of creative training and
development programs that airports over the world are currently
adopting
-
Improving your employees' satisfaction through needs assessment and
providing flexibility
-
Streamlining your employee training processes and developments with
AI-driven technologies
-
Understanding the importance of cultural intelligence in a global
workplace environment
-
Cultivating a customer-focused culture through aligning the employees'
behaviors with your organization's values
