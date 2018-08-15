Log in
Human Capital Management for Airports (Singapore - October 30th-31st, 2018) - ResearchAndMarkets.com

08/15/2018 | 09:07pm CEST

The "Human Capital Management for Airports" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The 4th Human Capital Management for Airports Summit 2018 will take place on 30th October - 31st October, in Singapore. This 4th edition of the well-received summit aims to address the trending topics of the Human Capital units of airports today, such as: Developing change management frameworks to adapt to a constantly evolving business environment, Leveraging onto Artificial Intelligence (AI) to optimize airport manpower planning, and also best practices in talent identification, management and retention to overcome talent shortages.

On top of that, hear from industry experts as they give their insights on some of the most effective and proven practices to build an inclusive, customer-oriented culture within your airport organization. Don't miss this opportunity to learn of the latest market developments to stay on top of the game!

The 4th Human Capital Management for Airports Summit 2018 aims to help HR and Business Units thrive in this ever-changing business landscape as airports will share case studies on how you can build effective communication models, evaluate and restructure your current Human Capital policies and practices in order to thrive in this increasingly digitized and fast-moving workforce, alongside with exclusive case studies that will showcase success stories of the different talent acquisition programs that airports globally are currently adopting.

Key takeaways from attending the 4th Human Capital Management for Airports Summit 2018:

  • Gaining insights into strategies in tackling the most pertinent challenges facing the Airports' Human Capital Units today
  • Developing effective communication models that improves employee engagement and relations
  • Assessing the impacts of the changing market environment and the implications they have on your HR unit - how can you respond accordingly?
  • Redesigning your performance management systems with Artificial Intelligence (AI)
  • Conducting performance reviews and appraisals for effective succession planning
  • Gaining exclusive access to case studies of creative training and development programs that airports over the world are currently adopting
  • Improving your employees' satisfaction through needs assessment and providing flexibility
  • Streamlining your employee training processes and developments with AI-driven technologies
  • Understanding the importance of cultural intelligence in a global workplace environment
  • Cultivating a customer-focused culture through aligning the employees' behaviors with your organization's values

For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5t4md5/human_capital?w=4


© Business Wire 2018
