Human Capital Project: Key Reports

08/04/2020 | 05:27pm EDT

The Human Capital Project (HCP) is providing innovative ways for countries to protect and invest in their people. Produced through careful analysis, strategic thinking, and partnerships, the HCP is proud to share a variety of core documents that help country governments to engage in this important agenda.

HCP : 2019 Annual Progress Report

Read what countries have accomplished during the first full year of the HCP.

Middle East and North Africa Human Capital Plan

On October 16, 2019, The World Bank launched a new plan for MENA countries to invest in human capital by focusing on early childhood development and improving learning outcomes.

Whole-of-Government Series

This series of four briefs explores strategies that governments have deployed to overcome barriers to investing in human capital: (i) sustaining effort across political cycles, (ii) coordinating across government, and (iii) designing policies according to evidence. (iv) whole of government approach.

The Human Capital Project Brief

This brief provides a definition of human capital, describes the HCP goals and theory of change, and presents evidence of the importance of investing in people, economies, and societies. The HCI methodology is detailed in the appendix.

The Human Capital Project in Sub-Saharan Africa: Stories of progress

Investing in Africa's people is central to ensuring the continent's future prosperity and full participation in global markets. This overview explains how some countries in Africa have already advanced the agenda and what the Human Capital Project will do to support outcomes.

The Changing Nature of Work (World Development Report 2019)

Fears that robots will take away jobs from people have dominated the discussion over the future of work, but the World Development Report 2019 finds that on balance this appears to be unfounded. This report suggests investments in human capital and social protection can lead the way to the skills needed in a changing labor market.

Learning to Realize Education's Promise (World Development Report 2018)

The best way to equip children and youth for the future is to place their learning at the center the education system. The 2018 World Development Report explores four main themes: 1) education's promise; 2) the need to shine a light on learning; 3) how to make schools work for learners; and 4) how to make systems work for learning.

Disclaimer

World Bank Group published this content on 04 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2020 21:26:10 UTC
