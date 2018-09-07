Human Health : POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Human Health Holdings Limited 盈健醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1419)

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Human Health Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the currently available information and the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018, the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 30

June 2018 is expected to increase by approximately 80% as compared with the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2017.

Based on the currently available information, the increase in the profit attributable to owners of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018 was primarily due to (i) the increase in the total number of patient visits for our services; (ii) the increase in the average spending per visit for general practice service; (iii) the expansion of the scope of specialties service business with strong performances of several specific specialties services; and (iv) the developed high-end dental services with an experienced professional team which have also benefitted from the Community Care Fund launched by the Hong Kong Government to cover dental services.

The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment from the information currently available and is not based on any financial data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. The Group's unaudited management accounts for the year ended 30 June 2018 are subject to the review of the Company and its auditor and therefore subject to adjustments. Shareholders and potential investors are advised toread carefully the annual results announcement of the Company for the year ended 30 June 2018, which is expected to be released by the end of September 2018.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Human Health Holdings Limited

Chan Kin Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 7 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kin Ping (also Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Pang Lai Sheung, Dr. Sat Chui Wan and Mr. Poon Chun Pong as Executive Directors and Dr. Lui Sun Wing, Mr. Chan Yue Kwong Michael and Mr. Sin Kar Tim as Independent Non-executive Directors.