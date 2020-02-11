Human Health : PROFIT WARNING

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Human Health Holdings Limited

盈健醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1419)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Human Health Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the currently available information and the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019, the profit attributable to Shareholders for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is expected to decrease by approximately 70% to approximately HK$3 million as compared with approximately HK$10 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Based on the currently available information, the decrease in the profit attributable to Shareholders for the six months ended 31 December 2019 was primarily due to (i) the increase in staff cost particularly for incentive payment; (ii) the decrease of gross profit margin due to the increase in drug cost; (iii) the effect of the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard 16 "Leases" (HKFRS 16) (with effect for the financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2019) which result in the increase in related expenses on the leases of the medical centres of the Group; and (iv) the offset of the decrease in legal and professional fee and income tax expenses.

The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment from the information currently available and is not based on any financial data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019, which is expected to be released by the end of February 2020 and

1