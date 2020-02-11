Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Human Health : PROFIT WARNING

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:33am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Human Health Holdings Limited

盈健醫療集團有限公司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1419)

PROFIT WARNING

This announcement is made by Human Health Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"), pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined under the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

The board (the "Board") of directors (the "Directors") of the Company wishes to inform the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") and potential investors that based on the currently available information and the preliminary review of the Group's unaudited management accounts for the six months ended 31 December 2019, the profit attributable to Shareholders for the six months ended 31 December 2019 is expected to decrease by approximately 70% to approximately HK$3 million as compared with approximately HK$10 million for the six months ended 31 December 2018.

Based on the currently available information, the decrease in the profit attributable to Shareholders for the six months ended 31 December 2019 was primarily due to (i) the increase in staff cost particularly for incentive payment; (ii) the decrease of gross profit margin due to the increase in drug cost; (iii) the effect of the adoption of Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standard 16 "Leases" (HKFRS 16) (with effect for the financial years commencing on or after 1 January 2019) which result in the increase in related expenses on the leases of the medical centres of the Group; and (iv) the offset of the decrease in legal and professional fee and income tax expenses.

The information contained in this announcement is based on a preliminary assessment from the information currently available and is not based on any financial data or information that has been audited or reviewed by the auditor or the audit committee of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to read carefully the interim results announcement of the Company for the six months ended 31 December 2019, which is expected to be released by the end of February 2020 and

1

may differ from the information disclosed in this announcement.

Shareholders and potential investors should exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By Order of the Board

Human Health Holdings Limited

Chan Kin Ping

Chairman

Hong Kong, 11 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises Mr. Chan Kin Ping, JP (also as Chief Executive Officer), Dr. Pang Lai Sheung, Dr. Sat Chui Wan and Mr. Poon Chun Pong as executive Directors and Dr. Lui Sun Wing, Mr. Chan Yue Kwong Michael and Mr. Sin Kar Tim as independent non-executive Directors.

2

Disclaimer

Human Health Holdings Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:32:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
04:03aSABIC SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES SJSC : launches at MD&M west 2020 new LNP™ ELCRES™ CRX PC copolymers that can resist stress cracking in devices exposed to aggressive healthcare disinfectants
PU
04:03aCRAMO PLC : Managers' transactions
PU
04:03aNASDAQ : Ekstraordinære indfrielser (CK93)
PU
04:03aNumber of new passenger car registrations decreased by 9.1% in January 2020
PU
04:03aTAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING : TSMC Board of Directors Meeting Resolutions
PU
04:01aEFFNETPLATTFORMEN PUBL : SBB to arrange Capital Markets Day on 13 May 2020 in Stockholm
AQ
04:01aARDAGH S A : Carbon Disclosure Project awards Ardagh
PR
04:01aCytora Joins Duck Creek Technologies Partner Ecosystem, Offering UK General Insurers Accurate, Rapid Risk Assessment
GL
04:01aGlobal Tissue Diagnostics Market 2020-2024 | Technological Advances in Tissue Diagnostic Techniques to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
04:01aGE Completes South Korea's First HVDC Upgrade on Schedule; Strengthens Energy Security between mainland and Jeju Island
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1DAIMLER AG : DAIMLER : Swung to Surprise 4Q Loss, Cuts Dividend as Diesel Issue Bites
2AMS : AMS : Fourth-Quarter Revenue and Profit Rose
3XIAOMI CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Hundreds of Chinese businesses seek billions in loans to contend with coronavirus - s..
4TUI says strong holiday demand helps to offset MAX grounding cost
5TUI : TUI AG: 1st Quarter Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group