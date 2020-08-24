Log in
News : Companies

Human Potential Expert Reveals Why Love Is the Key to Pure, Collective Consciousness in the World

08/24/2020 | 10:01am EDT

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Aug. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During these uncertain times, the world is yearning for a shift in consciousness. “Consciousness Rising” by Thomas Capshew, Ph.D. is an enlightening new book that explores the beauty in pure, collective consciousness. By illuminating the destructive nature of the dominator consciousness, Dr. Capshew explains how the best way to bring global change is through self-love and love for one another. With the help of Dr. Capshew’s teachings, readers will understand the importance of attending to one’s own heart.

Through the use of mental and spiritual techniques, readers can use neuroplasticity to reframe a more positive mindset and meditation, boost their connection with the Creator and understand that they have inherent value as divine creations. These constructive changes can extend to the outside world and build strong connections between the seen and unseen worlds.

Dr. Capshew wrote “Consciousness Rising” to expand readers’ consciousness to bring positive change into their lives, and in turn, increase the love and positivity within the world. His book can help people find their purpose and, for those who are already on their spiritual journey, clarity about how to live a deeper spiritual life in this physical world.

“It is my life’s purpose to share the messages within my book,” Dr. Capshew said. “I want to help others understand the depth and breadth of living a spirit-filled life.” 

“Consciousness Rising” can also help spiritual coaches and leaders in their work through its emphasis on having an open mind with clients and the ability to discuss faith in an inclusive manner. Dr. Capshew concludes that the world is currently shifting to a higher level of consciousness and it is essential to prolong self-growth and to lead with love so we can create a loving, beautiful world here on Earth.

 

“Consciousness Rising”

By Thomas Capshew, Ph.D.

ISBN: 978-1-9822-4610-5 (softcover); 978-1-9822-4612-9 (hardcover); 978-1-9822-4611-2 (e-book)

Available at the Balboa Press Online BookstoreAmazon and Barnes & Noble.

 

About the author 

Thomas Capshew, Ph.D. is an expert in the field of human potential. Dr. Capshew utilizes psychotherapy, meditation, energy work (Reiki), hypnosis, shamanic practices and spiritual mentoring to help his clients find positive change in their lives. With the heart of a social worker, the mind of an attorney and the soul of a mystic, Dr. Capshew spreads consciousness through his writing. He published both “Divine Warrior Training: Manifesting the Divine in our World” and “Consciousness Rising,” to spread love through the world and to advocate for a peaceful, loving planet. Currently, he resides in Fredericksburg, Virginia and enjoys the outdoors, photography and music. To learn more about Dr. Capshew and his book, please visit his website: www.thomascapshew.com.

About the Balboa Press

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 877-407-4847 today.

Attachment 

Krista Tilman
LAVIDGE Publicity
480-648-7560
ktillman@lavidge.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
