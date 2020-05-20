Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Human Resource Executive® and HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Unveil 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/20/2020 | 07:01am EDT

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource Executive® and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today announced the release of its 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list. From the executives guiding workforces through today’s unique challenges to practitioners pairing expert strategies with forward-thinking HR technology tools, the second annual list recognizes the thought leaders actively shaping HR’s new agenda and championing the critical role technology plays in this modern age.  

Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “For more than 20 years, the HR Technology Conference® and Human Resource Executive® have kept a finger on the pulse of HR and HR technology. Central to the success of every organization, HR requires a balance of strategy and technology, and the influencers on this year’s list are the leaders who are driving HR forward.”

Presented in alphabetical order, the 2020 edition includes several influencers who appeared on the inaugural list while welcoming a number of new faces, including Donna Morris, Chief People Officer at Walmart and Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer at Microsoft. More than 25 of those featured will be bringing their bold ideas and diverse viewpoints to this year’s HR Technology Conference® taking place October 13 - 16, 2020, at The Venetian in Las Vegas. 

Conference chair Steve Boese shared, “HR is constantly growing and changing, and as the world starts to reopen and recover, it will only continue to transform. This year’s influencers will be supporting those efforts, redefining and reinventing human resources for this era and the workforce it serves. We look forward to having a number of their voices at this year’s conference to hear firsthand about their strategies and solutions for HR today.” 

Scheduled for this fall, Human Resource Executive® remains optimistic that the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will be able to bring the community together as planned. If a physical event is deemed not possible due to WHO and CDC guidelines, an innovative platform will be launched to deliver a top-tier virtual education, expo and networking experience. Registration is currently open with savings offers in effect.

To access the 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list, visit http://hrexecutive.com/top-100.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®
Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Artificial Intelligence, Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Workplace Innovation and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech vets all session content, resulting in a high caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com.

Note to editors: Trademarks and registered trademarks referenced herein remain the property of their respective owners. A limited number of press and industry analyst passes are available for this event. To find out if you qualify for a pass, please complete the form available on this page.

Media Contacts:
Rennette Fortune
LRP Publications
561-622-6520 ext. 8674
rfortune@lrp.com

Kate Achille
The Devon Group
732-706-0123 ext. 703
kate@devonpr.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:11aINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE : ICE's global Natural Gas markets attract record open interest as participants navigate volatile energy markets
BU
07:10aAIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Donates ISO-PODS to Toronto Paramedic Services in Battle with COVID-19
AQ
07:09aGESAC : PRESS RELEASE: EU Ministers of Culture videoconference
PU
07:09aEDP : This crisis will have aggravated and brought to the fore the vulnerability of certain workers and sectors of activity.
PU
07:09aUse SDGs and Paris Agreement to Guide Recovery from COVID-19—ADB VP
PU
07:09aTARGET : GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share
PU
07:09aTARGET : Operating Income Margin Rate
PU
07:09aTARGET : Dividends Paid
PU
07:09aTARGET : Dividend Payment History
PU
07:08aH&E EQUIPMENT SERVICES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETEASE, INC., : NETEASE : Reports First Quarter 2020 Unaudited Financial Results
2MIKRON HOLDING AG : Mikron aligns capacity and structures to changed market circumstances
3THIN FILM ELECTRONICS ASA : THIN FILM ELECTRONICS : Thinfilm's Financial Report - First Quarter 2020
4TOTAL S.A. : TOTAL S A : Confirms UK North Sea Assets Sale Under Modified Terms
5CTS EVENTIM AG & CO. KGAA : CTS EVENTIM : Gets a Sell rating from Baader Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group