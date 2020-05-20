Human Resource Executive® and HR Technology Conference & Exposition® Unveil 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Human Resource Executive® and the HR Technology Conference & Exposition ® today announced the release of its 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list. From the executives guiding workforces through today’s unique challenges to practitioners pairing expert strategies with forward-thinking HR technology tools, the second annual list recognizes the thought leaders actively shaping HR’s new agenda and championing the critical role technology plays in this modern age.



Rebecca McKenna, Vice President, Global Events and Publisher at LRP Media Group, commented, “For more than 20 years, the HR Technology Conference® and Human Resource Executive® have kept a finger on the pulse of HR and HR technology. Central to the success of every organization, HR requires a balance of strategy and technology, and the influencers on this year’s list are the leaders who are driving HR forward.”

Presented in alphabetical order, the 2020 edition includes several influencers who appeared on the inaugural list while welcoming a number of new faces, including Donna Morris, Chief People Officer at Walmart and Kathleen Hogan, Chief People Officer at Microsoft. More than 25 of those featured will be bringing their bold ideas and diverse viewpoints to this year’s HR Technology Conference® taking place October 13 - 16, 2020, at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Conference chair Steve Boese shared, “HR is constantly growing and changing, and as the world starts to reopen and recover, it will only continue to transform. This year’s influencers will be supporting those efforts, redefining and reinventing human resources for this era and the workforce it serves. We look forward to having a number of their voices at this year’s conference to hear firsthand about their strategies and solutions for HR today.”

Scheduled for this fall, Human Resource Executive® remains optimistic that the 2020 HR Technology Conference & Exposition® will be able to bring the community together as planned. If a physical event is deemed not possible due to WHO and CDC guidelines, an innovative platform will be launched to deliver a top-tier virtual education, expo and networking experience. Registration is currently open with savings offers in effect.

To access the 2020 Top 100 HR Tech Influencers list, visit http://hrexecutive.com/top-100 .

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology covering all the latest trends — Artificial Intelligence, Talent Acquisition, Employee Engagement, Diversity & Inclusion, Workplace Innovation and more! From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey. Featuring more than 75 presentations delivered by senior executives from leading organizations, HR Tech vets all session content, resulting in a high caliber learning experience with real-world lessons and practical takeaways.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. The show is also home to the annual Women in HR Technology Summit, which empowers women within HR and HR technology to grow personally and professionally. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.HRTechConference.com .

