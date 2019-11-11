Humanetics Sponsors Detroit Lions' Salute to Service Week

On this Veterans Day 2019, Humanetics is proud to once again be the presenting sponsor for the Detroit Lions’ annual Salute to Service celebration featuring a line-up of events leading up to, and including, the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 17. The events are designed to recognize and honor active duty and former service members.

As a retired U.S. Army Colonel, Humanetics CEO Chris O’Connor is deeply and personally invested in serving the needs of currently active military members, as well as veterans and their families. “It is a privilege to participate in Salute to Service and to support our veterans and active service members. The men and women of the U.S. armed forces and their families make tremendous sacrifices for our country and we are honored to give back to these real American heroes," commented Mr. O'Connor.

The Lions kicked things off with a Talons Out Honor Flight on November 2. The Honor Flight recognizes the sacrifices of America’s military heroes by transporting a select group of veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the various memorials. Detroit Lions Legends and staff, as well as Humanetics executives, travelled with the veterans for a day full of activities that included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, among others.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to have had the opportunity to visit our nation’s capital as part of this memorable Honor Flight with seventy-nine US war veterans from Michigan,” says Humanetics’ O’Connor. “Being able to hear their stories is both an incredible honor and a reminder of the many sacrifices these heroes have made for our great country.”

The week continues with a military family night where current Lions players, cheerleaders and Roary will spend an evening with service members and their families. The night will include a casual dinner, games, on-field inflatables, face painters and balloon artists. The Salute to Service line-up also includes a military care package assembly event with current Lions players and Humanetics employees, who will prepare care packages for members of our military serving overseas.

About Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc.

For over 65 years, Humanetics has been the leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of crash test dummies and calibration equipment, crash sensors and instrumentation and crash simulation software models. Humanetics also offers a growing portfolio of active safety testing products for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, including over-runnable test platforms and driving robots. Additionally, Humanetics sister companies develop and supply custom force, load, torque and pressure electrical strain gage and fiber optic sensor solutions and provide advanced strain gage application services. Humanetics serves industry leaders in a variety of high-growth markets including automotive, aviation, energy, medical, military and civil infrastructure. In the automotive sector alone, Humanetics serves 100% of the OEMs and Tier I safety suppliers worldwide. Humanetics has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters situated in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191111005516/en/