Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Humanetics Sponsors Detroit Lions' Salute to Service Week

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/11/2019 | 12:17pm EST

On this Veterans Day 2019, Humanetics is proud to once again be the presenting sponsor for the Detroit Lions’ annual Salute to Service celebration featuring a line-up of events leading up to, and including, the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys on November 17. The events are designed to recognize and honor active duty and former service members.

As a retired U.S. Army Colonel, Humanetics CEO Chris O’Connor is deeply and personally invested in serving the needs of currently active military members, as well as veterans and their families. “It is a privilege to participate in Salute to Service and to support our veterans and active service members. The men and women of the U.S. armed forces and their families make tremendous sacrifices for our country and we are honored to give back to these real American heroes," commented Mr. O'Connor.

The Lions kicked things off with a Talons Out Honor Flight on November 2. The Honor Flight recognizes the sacrifices of America’s military heroes by transporting a select group of veterans to Washington, D.C. to visit and reflect at the various memorials. Detroit Lions Legends and staff, as well as Humanetics executives, travelled with the veterans for a day full of activities that included a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and the WWII, Korean and Vietnam Memorials, among others.

“We are extremely proud and humbled to have had the opportunity to visit our nation’s capital as part of this memorable Honor Flight with seventy-nine US war veterans from Michigan,” says Humanetics’ O’Connor. “Being able to hear their stories is both an incredible honor and a reminder of the many sacrifices these heroes have made for our great country.”

The week continues with a military family night where current Lions players, cheerleaders and Roary will spend an evening with service members and their families. The night will include a casual dinner, games, on-field inflatables, face painters and balloon artists. The Salute to Service line-up also includes a military care package assembly event with current Lions players and Humanetics employees, who will prepare care packages for members of our military serving overseas.

About Humanetics Innovative Solutions, Inc.

For over 65 years, Humanetics has been the leading global designer, manufacturer and supplier of crash test dummies and calibration equipment, crash sensors and instrumentation and crash simulation software models. Humanetics also offers a growing portfolio of active safety testing products for ADAS and autonomous vehicles, including over-runnable test platforms and driving robots. Additionally, Humanetics sister companies develop and supply custom force, load, torque and pressure electrical strain gage and fiber optic sensor solutions and provide advanced strain gage application services. Humanetics serves industry leaders in a variety of high-growth markets including automotive, aviation, energy, medical, military and civil infrastructure. In the automotive sector alone, Humanetics serves 100% of the OEMs and Tier I safety suppliers worldwide. Humanetics has over 850 employees across 24 facilities strategically located around the world with the global corporate headquarters situated in Farmington Hills, Michigan, USA.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:40pMEDIA ALERT : CloudGenix and Palo Alto Networks to Showcase New Joint Solution for Secure SD-WAN at Ignite '19 Europe
GL
12:40pTAKKT AG : TAKKT re-organizes its Group and management structures
EQ
12:39pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces iRobot Corp. (IRBT) Again Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
12:38pINFOSEC : thanks military scholarship winners for their service
BU
12:36pAIRASIA BHD : Welcome to RedPoint
AQ
12:36pSM INVESTMENTS : #Gratitudeisthebestattitude
AQ
12:35pBLACKROCK WORLD MINING TRUST : Transaction in Own Shares
PR
12:35pANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE PRESS RELEASE TITLED &LDQUO;ANNOUNCEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER FOR SHARES OF UNIZO HOLDINGS COMPANY, LIMITED (SECURITIES CODE : 3258)” due to Changes of Conditions of Tender Offer
BU
12:34pRoyal Dutch Shell plc Transaction In Own Shares
DJ
12:33pWest Palm Beach Product Liability Attorney Donald R. Fountain Recertified in Civil Trial Law by The Florida Bar
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TeamViewer core profits rise 95% in first results since IPO
2FAST RETAILING CO., LTD. : Alibaba's Singles' Day sales hit $30 billion, on track for record
3Apple co-founder says Apple Card algorithm gave wife lower credit limit
4Dollar, stocks slip amid trade deal uncertainty
5Oil steadies as Cushing drawdown faces trade worries

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group