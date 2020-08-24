Humanigen Appoints Edward P. Jordan as Chief Commercial Officer

Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response called ‘cytokine storm’ with lenzilumab, the company’s proprietary Humaneered® anti-human granulocyte macrophage-colony stimulating factor (GM-CSF) monoclonal antibody, today announced the appointment of Edward P. Jordan, MBA, to Chief Commercial Officer, a new role that will report to Dr. Cameron Durrant, Chief Executive Officer of Humanigen, effective immediately.

Mr. Jordan has more than two decades of commercial operations experience at leading biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, having launched over a dozen products and developed new therapeutic markets in the U.S. and abroad. He most recently served as Senior Vice President of DBV Technologies, where he built the North American commercial organization in preparation for the launch of a lifesaving pediatric biologic. Prior to DBV Technologies, Mr. Jordan held senior executive roles at AMAG Pharmaceuticals and Teva Pharmaceuticals. Mr. Jordan began his career at Schering-Plough, prior to the acquisition by Merck, and spent 18 years in sales and marketing leadership positions. Mr. Jordan received dual undergraduate degrees from The University of Rhode Island and an MBA from Southern New Hampshire University.

“We have been actively planning for launch as we develop our lead drug candidate, lenzilumab, for COVID-19. Ed’s long tenure in senior commercial leadership roles, coupled with his track record of building cross-functional teams to achieve significant objectives in highly competitive markets, make him ideally suited to further strengthen Humanigen’s commercialization plans,” said Dr. Durrant. “Ed has demonstrated success in executive leadership, sales, marketing, managed markets, business development, international and domestic operations, finance, and joint venture partnerships, all of which will be valuable to Humanigen’s strategic long-term domestic and global growth.”

Mr. Jordan said, “I’m thrilled to join the Humanigen team at such a pivotal point as we work to bring lenzilumab to market during these difficult and unprecedented times. Having recently lost my father to a COVID-19 related condition, overseeing the potential commercialization of lenzilumab has special meaning to me and I’m steadfast in my commitment to get lenzilumab into the hands of professionals for the treatment of COVID-19 and other life-threatening conditions.”

