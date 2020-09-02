Log in
Humanigen to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/02/2020 | 08:11am EDT

Humanigen, Inc., (HGEN) (“Humanigen”), announced today that Cameron Durrant, MD, MBA, Chief Executive Officer, Dale Chappell, MD, MBA, Chief Scientific Officer, and Timothy Morris, Chief Operating and Financial Officer of Humanigen will present company overviews and business updates at the following upcoming investor conferences:

  • LD Micro 500 Conference at 2:20 p.m. on Thursday, September 3, 2020
  • Baird's 2020 Global Healthcare Conference at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, 2020
  • H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference at 9:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 16, 2020
  • Oppenheimer Fall Healthcare Life Sciences & MedTech Summit at 10:50 a.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

The conferences are being held in a virtual format. Webcast information for these events will be available on the Humanigen’s investor page at https://www.humanigen.com/investor-materials. Archived replays will be available on the Company website for 30 days following each event.

About Humanigen, Inc.

Humanigen, Inc. is developing its portfolio of clinical and pre-clinical therapies for the treatment of cancers and infectious diseases via its novel, cutting-edge GM-CSF neutralization and gene-knockout platforms. We believe that our GM-CSF neutralization and gene-editing platform technologies have the potential to reduce the inflammatory cascade associated with coronavirus infection. The company’s immediate focus is to prevent or minimize the cytokine release syndrome that precedes severe lung dysfunction and ARDS in serious cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection. The company is also exploring the effectiveness of its GM-CSF neutralization technologies (either through the use of lenzilumab as a neutralizing antibody or through GM-CSF gene knockout) in combination with other CAR-T, bispecific or natural killer (NK) T cell engaging immunotherapy treatments to break the efficacy/toxicity linkage, including to prevent and/or treat graft-versus-host disease (GvHD) in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT). Additionally, Humanigen and Kite, a Gilead Company, are evaluating lenzilumab in combination with Yescarta® (axicabtagene ciloleucel) in patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma in a clinical collaboration. For more information, visit www.humanigen.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and you should be aware that actual events or results may differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Words such as "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "potential," "possible," "goals," "accelerate," "continue," and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the various risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" sections and elsewhere in the Company's periodic and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.


© Business Wire 2020
