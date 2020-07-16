Humanity 2.0 Appoints Tae Yoo to Advisory Board – Rome

VATICAN CITY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Tae Yoo to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0’s impact initiatives.



Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; “Tae Yoo is an extraordinary global sustainability and impact leader. Her work at Cisco over the past 30 years has been exemplary, which is why she is internationally renowned as a thought leader in the impact space. Tae has to be one of the busiest people I know and so I am so grateful she is making time to contribute to our Advisory Board. Her visionary insight will be an enormous asset as we strategically focus our impact activities in the coming years. ”

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members:

Maurice Levy ; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe

Bill Hilf ; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan

Tae Yoo ; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco

Carlo D'Asaro Biondo ; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google

Jean Oelwang ; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin

Jim Pitofsky ; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation

Hilary Pennington ; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation

Dinah McLeod ; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team

Matt Bird ; Chief Strategy Officer & Chairman, CommPro Worldwide

Fr. Philip Larrey ; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Tae Yoo Advisor Committee Member

Tae Yoo is Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility at Cisco, which encompasses the work of Corporate Philanthropy, Diversity and Ethics.

The mission of these organizations is to be an economic and intellectual asset for stimulating philanthropy throughout the global community. Cisco's focus is on creating partnerships with local and global organizations to create positive, sustainable change in areas of education, basic needs and the capacity development of nonprofits. Cisco is committed to the idea that true sustainable change is achieved through collaborative partnerships between nonprofits, corporations, government, and individual citizens.

Previous to Corporate Philanthropy, Tae has held a number of positions at Cisco focused on the creation of programs to address new markets. As co-founder of the Business Development organization, she was responsible for the growth of partnerships with other technology companies for joint product development and sales. In addition, while based in London, she managed Cisco's Global Distribution Channels focused on the development and growth of the European based global sales channels. Tae earned a degree in Communications from Virginia Tech.

Yoo is a trustee of the Cisco Foundation and currently serves on the boards of Catholic Charities of San Jose, City Year National Board and the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. She also serves on the Advisory Boards of the Acumen Fund, the Global Philanthropy Forum and the Women’s Technology Cluster.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

