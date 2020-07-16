Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Humanity 2.0 Appoints Tae Yoo to Advisory Board – Rome

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/16/2020 | 09:46am EDT

VATICAN CITY, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican), is proud to announce it has appointed Tae Yoo to its advisory board which oversees the strategic and ethical direction of Humanity 2.0’s impact initiatives. 

Matthew Sanders, CEO of Humanity 2.0 commented; “Tae Yoo is an extraordinary global sustainability and impact leader. Her work at Cisco over the past 30 years has been exemplary, which is why she is internationally renowned as a thought leader in the impact space. Tae has to be one of the busiest people I know and so I am so grateful she is making time to contribute to our Advisory Board. Her visionary insight will be an enormous asset as we strategically focus our impact activities in the coming years.   ” 

Humanity 2.0 Advisory Committee consists of 10 members: 
Maurice Levy; Chairman of the Supervisory Board; Publicis Groupe
Bill Hilf; Chief Executive Officer; Vulcan
Tae Yoo; Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility; Cisco
Carlo D'Asaro Biondo; Former President - EMEA Partnerships; Google
Jean Oelwang; President & Trustee Virgin Unite & B Team; Senior Partner; Virgin
Jim Pitofsky; Managing Director, Strategic Alliances; John Templeton Foundation
Hilary Pennington; Executive Vice President for Program; Ford Foundation
Dinah McLeod; Director and Cause Lead, Equality in the Workplace; The B Team
Matt Bird; Chief Strategy Officer & Chairman, CommPro Worldwide 
Fr. Philip Larrey; Chairman; Humanity 2.0

About Tae Yoo Advisor Committee Member

Tae Yoo is Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility at Cisco, which encompasses the work of Corporate Philanthropy, Diversity and Ethics.

The mission of these organizations is to be an economic and intellectual asset for stimulating philanthropy throughout the global community. Cisco's focus is on creating partnerships with local and global organizations to create positive, sustainable change in areas of education, basic needs and the capacity development of nonprofits. Cisco is committed to the idea that true sustainable change is achieved through collaborative partnerships between nonprofits, corporations, government, and individual citizens.

Previous to Corporate Philanthropy, Tae has held a number of positions at Cisco focused on the creation of programs to address new markets. As co-founder of the Business Development organization, she was responsible for the growth of partnerships with other technology companies for joint product development and sales. In addition, while based in London, she managed Cisco's Global Distribution Channels focused on the development and growth of the European based global sales channels. Tae earned a degree in Communications from Virginia Tech.

Yoo is a trustee of the Cisco Foundation and currently serves on the boards of Catholic Charities of San Jose, City Year National Board and the Smithsonian National Museum of American History. She also serves on the Advisory Boards of the Acumen Fund, the Global Philanthropy Forum and the Women’s Technology Cluster.

About Humanity 2.0

Humanity 2.0 a Non-Profit (Non-Government Organization) focused on identifying and removing the most significant impediments to human flourishing in collaboration with the Holy See (Vatican). A vehicle for facilitating collaborative ventures between the traditionally siloed public, private and faith-based sectors. Its mission is to identify impediments to human flourishing and then work collaboratively across sectors to remove them by sourcing and scaling bold and innovative solutions. Developed in collaboration with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development at the Holy See and a consortium of leaders and luminaries, Humanity 2.0 seeks to unite humanity in the common cause of realizing a better world for our children

For more information visit:  www.humanity2-0.orgFacebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

CONTACT:

Humanity 2.0 Communications:
Matt Bird
Advisory Committee Member
P: +1 646.401.4499
E: matt@commpro.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:01aSAINT JEAN CARBON : Resumes Trading Update
AQ
10:01aLOEWS CORPORATION : to Release Second Quarter 2020 Results on August 3, 2020
PR
10:01aACTIV SURGICAL : ™ Raises $15 Million led by ARTIS Ventures to Advance Autonomous and Collaborative Surgery
PR
10:01aCNA FINANCIAL : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Results and Host Conference Call on August 3
PR
10:01aCFP Board Adds Remote Proctoring Option for September 2020 CFP® Exam
PR
10:01aDIGI-KEY ELECTRONICS : To Host Free Digital Transformation Webinar
PR
10:01aUSMCA Enters Into Force
PU
10:01aIRSA PROPIEDADES COMERCIALES S A : Boston Tower's Floor Sale
PU
10:01aDREAMBOX LEARNING : ® Selected by Texas Education Agency for Math Innovation Zone Grant Program
BU
10:01aNectar Adds World Wide Technology to Roster of Gold Partners
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC : STANDARD DIVERSIFIED INC. : Termination of a Material Definitive Agreement, Complet..
2STMICROELECTRONICS : STMICROELECTRONICS : Buys BeSpoon, Riot Micro Assets
3SGS AG : SGS : Easyfairs Partners with SGS to Ensure “Every Visit is a Safe Visit”
4FIELDEX EXPLORATION INC. : FIELDEX EXPLORATION : ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL AND SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDE..
5NORMA GROUP SE : NORMA GROUP : Buy rating from Baader Bank

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group