Humanscale : Relaunches Best-Selling Monitor Arm Line

Humanscale, the leader in ergonomic tools that improve the health and
comfort of work life, is proud to introduce a redesign of its
best-selling line of monitor arms. Now ready to order, the M2.1, M8.1
and M10 accommodate changes in how we work with technology today. An
essential tool for smart offices, monitor arms promote healthier
postures for computer users, helping to reduce neck and eye strain,
while increasing usable desk surface and eliminating clutter. As the
workplace continues to become more agile, with hot-desking, shared desks
and co-working spaces on the rise, M2.1, M8.1 and M10 are designed to
optimize the user experience with intuitive functionality, precise
positioning and smooth movement – allowing computer users to instantly
personalize their work areas and be more comfortable, healthy and
productive.
Engineered for unprecedented adaptability, M2.1, M8.1 and M10 meet a
variety of configuration needs, from traditional desks to sit/stand
workstations, and offer the unique ability to customize the arm style to
suit any application. A patented weight-compensating spring
technology ensures simple, fluid range of motion. The new line can
support monitors up to 48 pounds. The new monitor arms also utilize a
precision-bearing technology that provides effortless depth adjustment,
a critical ergonomic factor that affects eye muscle fatigue. For added
functionality, Humanscale introduces Smart Stop technology, which
provides the ability to stop the arm and monitor anywhere along its
rotation to protect equipment and employees, and to prevent monitor or
arm overhang on desk edges. An improved accessories bracket offers
additional utility capabilities such as a document or headphone holder;
and brackets for single monitors now include a handle for effortless
adjustment with just one hand.
With a sleek and timeless design born of function and simplicity,
Humanscale’s new monitor arms blend into any environment. They
immediately transform even the most outdated workspaces into
customizable, ergonomic spaces that promote performance and
productivity. All Humanscale monitor arms offer a full cable management
solution, which removes unsightly wires from the desktop area, neatly
organizing and incorporating them into the length of the arm. By
integrating M/Connect, Humanscale’s USB docking station, into the base
of the arm, users can connect their laptops to their monitors and other
devices while eliminating all cables from the desktop via Split Dock
technology. This creates an uncluttered and spacious work area with
immediate access to ports for data, charging and audio.
“We redesigned our monitor arm line to accommodate the changes in how we
work today. We have more technology than ever before and workforces are
more agile, working in temporary spaces more often,” says Steve Bender,
Global Managing Director of Humanscale Technology and Monitor Arms. “We
need to instantly personalize the workstation for every unique
individual and their specific tasks to improve the computing experience
and overall workstation performance.”
About Humanscale
Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance
ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life.
Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs,
Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent
workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as
well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed
with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more
information, visit www.humanscale.com.
