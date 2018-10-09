Log in
Humanscale : Relaunches Best-Selling Monitor Arm Line

10/09/2018 | 10:47pm CEST

Simple and Intuitive, New Introductions Create More Adaptable, Personalized Workspaces

Humanscale, the leader in ergonomic tools that improve the health and comfort of work life, is proud to introduce a redesign of its best-selling line of monitor arms. Now ready to order, the M2.1, M8.1 and M10 accommodate changes in how we work with technology today. An essential tool for smart offices, monitor arms promote healthier postures for computer users, helping to reduce neck and eye strain, while increasing usable desk surface and eliminating clutter. As the workplace continues to become more agile, with hot-desking, shared desks and co-working spaces on the rise, M2.1, M8.1 and M10 are designed to optimize the user experience with intuitive functionality, precise positioning and smooth movement – allowing computer users to instantly personalize their work areas and be more comfortable, healthy and productive.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181009006129/en/

Humanscale's M2.1 Monitor Arm (Photo: Business Wire)

Humanscale's M2.1 Monitor Arm (Photo: Business Wire)

Engineered for unprecedented adaptability, M2.1, M8.1 and M10 meet a variety of configuration needs, from traditional desks to sit/stand workstations, and offer the unique ability to customize the arm style to suit any application. A patented weight-compensating spring technology ensures simple, fluid range of motion. The new line can support monitors up to 48 pounds. The new monitor arms also utilize a precision-bearing technology that provides effortless depth adjustment, a critical ergonomic factor that affects eye muscle fatigue. For added functionality, Humanscale introduces Smart Stop technology, which provides the ability to stop the arm and monitor anywhere along its rotation to protect equipment and employees, and to prevent monitor or arm overhang on desk edges. An improved accessories bracket offers additional utility capabilities such as a document or headphone holder; and brackets for single monitors now include a handle for effortless adjustment with just one hand.

With a sleek and timeless design born of function and simplicity, Humanscale’s new monitor arms blend into any environment. They immediately transform even the most outdated workspaces into customizable, ergonomic spaces that promote performance and productivity. All Humanscale monitor arms offer a full cable management solution, which removes unsightly wires from the desktop area, neatly organizing and incorporating them into the length of the arm. By integrating M/Connect, Humanscale’s USB docking station, into the base of the arm, users can connect their laptops to their monitors and other devices while eliminating all cables from the desktop via Split Dock technology. This creates an uncluttered and spacious work area with immediate access to ports for data, charging and audio.

“We redesigned our monitor arm line to accommodate the changes in how we work today. We have more technology than ever before and workforces are more agile, working in temporary spaces more often,” says Steve Bender, Global Managing Director of Humanscale Technology and Monitor Arms. “We need to instantly personalize the workstation for every unique individual and their specific tasks to improve the computing experience and overall workstation performance.”

About Humanscale

Humanscale is the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products that improve the health and comfort of work life. Through leveraging new technology in functional yet minimal designs, Humanscale transforms traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. Committed to making a net positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.


© Business Wire 2018
