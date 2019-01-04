Log in
Humanscale : to Exhibit at CES 2019

01/04/2019 | 04:26pm EST

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/humanscale/

Company:     Humanscale
Booth/Stand: 35617
Event: CES 2019
Jan 8 - 11, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, US
Web:

http://www.humanscale.com/ces2019

Facebook:

http://www.facebook.com/humanscale

Twitter:

http://www.twitter.com/humanscale

LinkedIn:

http://www.linkedin.com/company/humanscale

YouTube:

http://www.youtube.com/user/Humanscalevideo

About Humanscale

Humanscale leverages new technology and functional design to transform traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. As the leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products, Humanscale improves the health and comfort of work life. Committed to making a net-positive impact on the earth as well as our customers, Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.


© Business Wire 2019
