Humanscale : to Exhibit at CES 2019

Press Kit Materials are Available at: http://www.tradeshownews.com/events/ces-2019/humanscale/
About Humanscale
Humanscale leverages new technology and functional design to transform
traditional offices into active, intelligent workspaces. As the leading
designer and manufacturer of high-performance ergonomic products,
Humanscale improves the health and comfort of work life. Committed to
making a net-positive impact on the earth as well as our customers,
Humanscale offers award-winning products designed with a focus on
function, simplicity and longevity. For more information, visit www.humanscale.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190104005506/en/