Humavox : Unveils the POD Wireless Charger at EUHA 2018 to Seamlessly Charge Every Type of Hearing Aid

Humavox
(http://www.humavox.com/),
the leader in wireless charging technology, launches its POD wireless
charging device for hearing aids at European Union of Hearing Aid
Acousticians (EUHA) 2018. The POD utilizes Humavox’s ETERNA® technology
and provides a convenient and fast wireless charge, and is designed to
accommodate any rechargeable hearing aid system requirement. Humavox is
showcasing the POD at EUHA’s 63rd International Congress of Hearing Aid
Acousticians event on October 17-19, 2018, Booth C25.
With Humavox’s efforts in creating a truly reliable and seamless
wireless charging solution, the company is spearheading the 2nd
generation in wireless charging with its ETERNA® technology – a
proprietary method and application of near-field RF (radio waves)
resonance that turns wireless charging into a seamless and intuitive
experience for consumers and allows for vast adoption by OEM’s & ODM’s
in many market segments through the integration of ETERNA® proprietary
semiconductor devices.
The company’s ETERNA® technology powers the POD to deliver an efficient
wireless charging solution for hearing aid devices, optimizing real-time
rapid charging and further contributing to rechargeable batteries’
lifespan. Humavox’s POD key characteristics include a programmable fast
charge, achieving 60% charge in one hour and 100% charge in less than
two hours, a compact sleek design that’s lightweight and convenient to
carry with you, and an integrated built-in battery to support on the go
charging. The POD has one charger that’s compatible with all hearing aid
models and enables wireless charging for both standard (BTE/RIC) and
custom made devices (ITE/ITC).
“We’re thrilled to further develop our wireless charging technologies to
cater to many more industries and applications, while alleviating the
challenges that hearing aid users face today,” says Omri Lachman, CEO of
Humavox. “At EUHA this year, we’ll be demonstrating how POD wireless
charging can improve hearing system experiences, and look forward to
seeing the latest developments the industry has to offer.”
About Humavox
Humavox is an innovative developer of groundbreaking technology in the
field of wireless
power. With its ETERNA platform, Humavox uses near-field radio
frequency (RF) technology, and provides users with a simple and
intuitive charging experience (“drop & charge”). The technology can be
implemented in the smallest of devices, such as hearables, wearables and
IoT devices. Humavox was founded in 2010 by Omri Lachman (CEO) and Asaf
Elssibony (VP Innovation), and is based in Israel. For more information,
visit http://www.humavox.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006084/en/