Humavox : Unveils the POD Wireless Charger at EUHA 2018 to Seamlessly Charge Every Type of Hearing Aid

Israeli startup further expands its ETERNA® advanced technology in the hearing aid industry for an innovative, portable, and easy-to-use wireless charging solution

Humavox (http://www.humavox.com/), the leader in wireless charging technology, launches its POD wireless charging device for hearing aids at European Union of Hearing Aid Acousticians (EUHA) 2018. The POD utilizes Humavox’s ETERNA® technology and provides a convenient and fast wireless charge, and is designed to accommodate any rechargeable hearing aid system requirement. Humavox is showcasing the POD at EUHA’s 63rd International Congress of Hearing Aid Acousticians event on October 17-19, 2018, Booth C25.

With Humavox’s efforts in creating a truly reliable and seamless wireless charging solution, the company is spearheading the 2nd generation in wireless charging with its ETERNA® technology – a proprietary method and application of near-field RF (radio waves) resonance that turns wireless charging into a seamless and intuitive experience for consumers and allows for vast adoption by OEM’s & ODM’s in many market segments through the integration of ETERNA® proprietary semiconductor devices.

The company’s ETERNA® technology powers the POD to deliver an efficient wireless charging solution for hearing aid devices, optimizing real-time rapid charging and further contributing to rechargeable batteries’ lifespan. Humavox’s POD key characteristics include a programmable fast charge, achieving 60% charge in one hour and 100% charge in less than two hours, a compact sleek design that’s lightweight and convenient to carry with you, and an integrated built-in battery to support on the go charging. The POD has one charger that’s compatible with all hearing aid models and enables wireless charging for both standard (BTE/RIC) and custom made devices (ITE/ITC).

“We’re thrilled to further develop our wireless charging technologies to cater to many more industries and applications, while alleviating the challenges that hearing aid users face today,” says Omri Lachman, CEO of Humavox. “At EUHA this year, we’ll be demonstrating how POD wireless charging can improve hearing system experiences, and look forward to seeing the latest developments the industry has to offer.”

About Humavox

Humavox is an innovative developer of groundbreaking technology in the field of wireless power. With its ETERNA platform, Humavox uses near-field radio frequency (RF) technology, and provides users with a simple and intuitive charging experience (“drop & charge”). The technology can be implemented in the smallest of devices, such as hearables, wearables and IoT devices. Humavox was founded in 2010 by Omri Lachman (CEO) and Asaf Elssibony (VP Innovation), and is based in Israel. For more information, visit http://www.humavox.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181016006084/en/