Humboldt County CA : Hemp Cultivation Ordinance workshops begin next week

09/16/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

After listening to public comments and holding three workshops, we have developed draft regulations for industrial hemp cultivation. We invite you to attend two upcoming workshops to discuss these regulations and gather public input prior to upcoming public hearings with the Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors.

Redway - Sept. 24 at 6 p.m.

Eureka - Sept. 25 at 6 p.m.

Public Hearing - Oct. 3 at 6 p.m.

Public Hearing - November (date to be determined)

You can submit written comments to our Long Range Planning staff.

Questions? Contact Elanah Adler via email or call 707-445-7541

Please visit our Industrial Hemp website to find news, announcement and workshop materials.

Disclaimer

Humboldt County, CA published this content on 16 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2019 01:01:01 UTC
