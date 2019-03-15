Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

Humboldt Family Farms, Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp
holding company, today announced that its co-founders, Scott Vasterling
and Ashley Hanson, will present and meet with investors at the 31st
Annual ROTH Conference. At 9:00am on March 19, 2019, during a special
cannabis speaking track, the founders will share unique perspectives on
the cannabis and CBD markets as well as the holding company’s vision,
strategies and investment opportunities.
Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. is uniquely poised to scale and capture
increased market share in its core competencies of cannabis and hemp
cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The Humboldt Family Farms,
Inc. portfolio consists of three primary fully licensed entities as well
as several in-house cannabis and CBD brands.
Humboldt Family Farms' founders are available to meet with investors and
potential business discussions for scheduled one-on-one meetings on
Monday and Tuesday. Please email oneononerequests@roth.com
to arrange a meeting.
About Humboldt Family Farms, Inc.
Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. is a Eureka, Calif.-based vertically
integrated cannabis and hemp holding company specializing in cannabis
and hemp cultivation, manufacturing and distribution through its key
entities and brand portfolio. Following its humble inception in 2007,
Humboldt Family Farms expanded into a holding company with wholly-owned
assets and intellectual property with a proven track record of success
in hemp and cannabis.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190315005592/en/