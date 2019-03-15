Log in
Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. : to Present at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference

03/15/2019 | 07:25pm EDT

Humboldt Family Farms, Inc., a vertically integrated cannabis and hemp holding company, today announced that its co-founders, Scott Vasterling and Ashley Hanson, will present and meet with investors at the 31st Annual ROTH Conference. At 9:00am on March 19, 2019, during a special cannabis speaking track, the founders will share unique perspectives on the cannabis and CBD markets as well as the holding company’s vision, strategies and investment opportunities.

Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. is uniquely poised to scale and capture increased market share in its core competencies of cannabis and hemp cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. portfolio consists of three primary fully licensed entities as well as several in-house cannabis and CBD brands.

Humboldt Family Farms' founders are available to meet with investors and potential business discussions for scheduled one-on-one meetings on Monday and Tuesday. Please email oneononerequests@roth.com to arrange a meeting.

About Humboldt Family Farms, Inc.

Humboldt Family Farms, Inc. is a Eureka, Calif.-based vertically integrated cannabis and hemp holding company specializing in cannabis and hemp cultivation, manufacturing and distribution through its key entities and brand portfolio. Following its humble inception in 2007, Humboldt Family Farms expanded into a holding company with wholly-owned assets and intellectual property with a proven track record of success in hemp and cannabis.


© Business Wire 2019
