Humless : Integrates BACnet in First Universal Energy Management

Company now delivering Energy Storage System (ESS) through authorized installers

Humless today announced integration of all Humless Universal energy storage technology with BACnet, the industry standard data protocol for smart management of energy use in home and commercial building systems. This standard adoption further empowers Humless Universal Energy Storage System (ESS) to prioritize and direct electricity from any source, for any use. This can include any connected power needs including solar energy storage, HVAC equipment, fire/life safety, lighting control, and other building automation systems.

“BACnet communications among various vendor devices makes the Humless Universal Energy Management even more universal, “states Glenn Jakins, Humless CEO. “This enhancement further expands the Universal’s reach to more efficiently use power in more than just PV solar applications. Increasingly unreliable utility power is motivating home and business owners to store and manage electricity for maximum benefit.”

“BACnet is Data Communication Protocol for Building Automation and Control Networks. Developed under the auspices of the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE), BACnet is an American national standard, a European standard, a national standard in more than 30 countries, and an ISO global standard.” (source: ASHRAE)

The Humless Universal technology is first to combine simultaneous AC and DC Coupling, Multi-level Reticulation, Load Shifting, Power Shaving, and a Charge Controller into a single box. This provides intelligent energy management for customers’ power needs, lowers electrical costs and extends battery life.

About Humless

Humless is fueling the evolution of home and commercial power management, and the way contractors offer it. With Humless Universal Energy Management (UEM) installers can connect any brand of panels, inverters, and batteries into one seamless, scalable system. We apply commercial micro-grid thinking for the residential market, as well as for commercial customers seeking systems for securing the most cost-effective flow of electricity – on or off-grid.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200415005031/en/