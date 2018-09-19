Hundreds Participate in 4th Annual FirstBuild Hackathon to Innovate Next Big Ideas for the Home

FirstBuild,
a global co-creation community backed by GE
Appliances, a Haier company, brought together teams of designers,
programmers, engineers, students, makers and other innovators for the 4th
Annual 2018
“Hack the Home” Hackathon. With more than $10,000 in cash and prizes
at stake, competitors spent more than 35 hours ideating the next great
product for the home.
Team “My Fridge Safe” pose with Larry Portaro, director of FirstBuild, after winning the top prize at the Hackathon. (Photo: FirstBuild)
The top three teams chosen from a pool of more than 30 competing
projects were:
-
First Place ($3,000): “My Fridge Safe”
Josh Weil, Eric Ott
and Alex Vance, a trio of local makers competing in their third
FirstBuild hackathon, invented a locking drawer inside a refrigerator
designed to keep medications, alcohol and even food safely locked away
from children.
-
Second Place ($2,000): “Washing Machine Load Sensor”
Team
Borderless, comprised of engineering experts and makers from Mexico,
Colombia and the U.S., integrated sensor technology into a washer that
warns owners through a series of lights if there is too much weight,
helping consumers avoid unbalanced loads while also saving water and
energy from an overfilled machine.
-
Third Place ($1,000): “Multi-Dry”
A group of GE Appliances
Edison engineers built a dishwasher handle that allows warm air to
flow through to quickly dry wet hand towels.
“FirstBuild is a community of people who love sharing what they can do,
and we’re thrilled to give them a stage to showcase their talents,” said
Larry Portaro, executive director of FirstBuild. “Our hackathon offers a
glimpse at the future of home products, and we’re constantly amazed at
the creativity on display. These competitions challenge our makers to
think bigger and bolder and, once again, the teams delivered some truly
fantastic products.”
The fourth annual hackathon was judged by FirstBuild staff and sponsors
as well as by Dr. Emmanuel Collins, Dean of the J.B.
Speed School of Engineering; Grace Simrall, Chief of Civic
Innovation and Technology at Louisville
Metro Government; and Jimmy DiResta, renowned Master
Maker. Additional prizes were up for grabs as teams were challenged
to use sponsored products and materials in innovative ways in their
designs. Among the highlights:
-
Veil, a team comprised mainly of students from Columbus College of Art
& Design (CCAD), won a $500 sponsor prize from GE Appliances in the
Cooking category for its cooktop concealed in a countertop.
-
Toast-e, a warming drawer for clothing, won a Samtec sponsor prize for
using the company’s connectors and cables to bring its idea to life.
Team members represented a diverse group of colleges, including
Florida International University, Grand Valley State University in
Michigan, as well as the University of Toledo and the University of
Dayton, both in Ohio.
-
Team Fresh took home FirstBuild’s “Community Favorite” award for
rethinking the space inside the refrigerator with its slide-out stack
of pantry-style shelves.
The event was also made possible by sponsors like Renesas
Electronics, 3M
Adhesives, U.S.
Steel and Samtec
who were on site to support the teams with advice, innovative materials
and supplies to build their designs.
“At 3M, we’re about helping our customers remake the world of
manufacturing,” said Jim McKevitt, Manager, 3M Global Appliance Market.
“The FirstBuild Hackathon allows us to share our knowledge of material
science and assembly with a new generation of engineers while also
gaining insights from their experiences.”
Other notable items from the event include:
-
Members from FirstBuild’s
newest location in India participated in the hackathon remotely
and presented their products via video conference.
-
Students from: University of Kentucky, University of Louisville,
University of Cincinnati, Ferris State University, University of
Florida, University of Illinois, Virginia Tech, Iowa State, Auburn and
Purdue University participated.
