Hundreds of Crime Survivors to Call for New Safety Agenda at Rallies Across California to Honor National Crime Victims' Rights Week

Hundreds of crime survivors will rally for new safety priorities and
hold vigils to honor lost loved ones in cities across California
Saturday to mark the end of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.
Part of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice’s annual Survivors Speak
National Day of Action, the events will include crime survivors sharing
their stories, honoring loved ones with a powerful and emotional healing
circle and calling on policymakers to implement new safety solutions
that prioritize crime prevention, stopping the cycle of crime and making
communities safer.
“Our nation is in the midst of an important conversation about the best
approaches to safety and justice,” said Aswad Thomas, managing director
of Crime Survivors for Safety and Justice, a national network of tens of
thousands of crime survivors that was founded in California six years
ago. “Now is the time to listen to the voices of crime survivors, who
are calling for a justice system that is focused on stopping the cycle
of crime by prioritizing crime prevention programs, rehabilitation and
trauma recovery.”
Events will take place in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Oakland, Richmond,
San Bernardino, San Diego, Stockton and Sacramento, and will each
feature police leaders and elected officials from the local communities
who stand in solidarity with survivors and their calls for a justice
system that isn’t just focused on punishment and locking people up. The
San Francisco event, for example, at the Old Skool Café, 1429 Mendell
Street in San Francisco, will include San Francisco Supervisor Shamann
Walton, San Francisco Police Captain Valerie Matthews from the Bayview
Station, San Francisco Police Sergeant Yulanda Williams who is a leader
of Officers for Justice and members of the Brady Campaign Against Gun
Violence.
“More than anything else, survivors of crime want to prevent anyone else
from having to join our ranks,” said Tinisch Hollins, California state
director for Californians for Safety and Justice. “What survivors across
this state are calling for is for health, wellbeing and rehabilitation
to be at the center of our approach to public safety, not just
incarceration.”
Survivors of crime experience significant challenges to recovering and
healing, with at-least 8
in 10 reporting that they experience at least one symptom of trauma
following an incident. Most victims do not get the kind of help
someone might need to heal. One survey found, two out of every three
crime victims report receiving no help following the incident. Only
8 percent of all victims of violence receive direct assistance from a
victim service agency, and this already low number drops to 4 percent
when the crime is unreported—which is the case for more than half of all
violent crimes. Crime survivors who are young, low income, or from
communities of color are often those most harmed by crime and violence
but receive the least help.
For too long, the voices and experiences of diverse crime survivors have
been ignored in public safety policymaking. Despite tremendous increases
in spending, most justice systems have failed to adequately meet the
needs of survivors and stop the cycle of crime. Instead of putting the
needs of survivors first, billions of dollars have been wasted on
ineffective policies.
Survivors Speak brings together crime survivors to advocate for policies
that prevent crime, better support survivors, families and communities,
and reduce wasteful incarceration. Survivors Speak elevates the voices
of diverse crime survivors to ensure their experiences shape public
safety and justice policies.
