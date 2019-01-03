Hundreds of Pinellas County Youth Wrap Up 2018 With Pledge to be Drug-Free

CLEARWATER, Fla., Jan. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As 2018 drew to a close, volunteers for the local Foundation for a Drug-Free World, an organization supported by the Church of Scientology, helped 525 youth in December alone sign the “Drug-Free Pledge”. The youth committed to, “..lead the way by:

Youth taking the pledge to be Drug-Free at the Florida headquarters for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World





“Living a drug-free life.



“Showing my friends that a drug-free life is more fun.



“Learning more about how drugs really harm people.



“Telling people the truth about the harmful effects of drugs.



“Helping my family and friends be drug-free.



“Working with others to help spread the truth about drugs so together we create a drug-free world.”

Julieta Santagostino, President of the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Florida Chapter, said, “Children whose parents talk to them about drugs are 42% less likely to use drugs.” She went on to say, “So it is very important to educate the parents as well, so they can educate their kids.”

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World provides free drug education materials, including The Truth About Drugs documentary DVD and 14 different informational booklets on the most commonly abused drugs - such as marijuana, alcohol, painkillers and heroin.

In his book, How to Raise a Drug-Free Kid, Joseph Califano - Founder and Chair of the National Center on Addiction and Substance Abuse notes that, “Nearly every child will be offered drugs or alcohol before graduating high school. The good news is that a child who gets to age twenty-one without smoking, using illegal drugs, or abusing alcohol is virtually certain never to do so.”

Any parent or child who would like more information or to receive free copies of the informational booklets and the Truth About Drugs documentary DVD can visit the Foundation for a Drug-Free World information center at 41 N. Fort Harrison Ave, Clearwater, FL 33755 or by contacting the Foundation at 727-467-6962 or email, info.fl@drugfreeworld.org



Foundation for a Drug-Free World

The Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a non-profit organization that educates youth and the community on the truth about illicit drugs so they can make the right decision live drug-free. The Church of Scientology is a sponsor of the program making it possible for the Foundation to provide educational materials at no cost to educators, law enforcement and the community. L. Ron Hubbard, the founder of Scientology said, “Drugs rob life of the sensations and joys which are the only reasons for living anyhow.”

For more information contact

Julieta Santagostino at 727-475-6541

or email info.fl@drugfreeworld.org

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f502360f-8b4e-40d7-b885-4f39a75862c7