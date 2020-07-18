Hundreds of Thais protest, demanding government resignation

BANGKOK, July 18 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Thais protested on
Saturday evening, demanding the resignation of the government
and the dissolution of parliament, defying a coronavirus ban on
big gatherings in one of the largest street demonstrations since
a 2014 military coup.
Those at the student-led rally near Bangkok's Democracy
Monument cited a litany of complaints against the year-old
government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, the former army
chief who ousted an elected government six years ago.
Organisers issued three demands: the dissolution of
parliament, an end to harassment of government critics, and
amendments to the military-written constitution that critics say
virtually guaranteed victory for Prayuth's party in elections
last year.
"How can we be OK with the lack of democracy like this?"
student activist Tattep Ruangprapaikit told the crowds.
Police were on standby but did not move to stop the protest.
The monument was cordoned off with signs reading: "No entry
without permission. Maintenance in progress."
Public opposition to Prayuth's rule has been growing in
recent months.
Since last year's election, a court has dissolved the
second-largest opposition party, giving Prayuth's ruling
coalition firmer control in parliament.
Prayuth also saw several cabinet members resign https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-thailand-economy/thai-finance-minister-resigns-amid-economic-team-shake-up-idUKKCN24H0J9
on Thursday over internal disputes.
Prayuth's Palang Pracharat Party campaigned on a vision of
traditional Thai culture and loyalty to King Maha
Vajiralongkorn.
Thailand is officially a constitutional monarchy, but
insulting the king is punishable by up to 15 years in prison,
and many conservatives view the monarchy as sacrosanct.
Some signs at Saturday's protest made reference to the
monarchy, including one banner reading "The People’s Party isn’t
Dead" - a reference to the political party whose revolution
ended absolute royal rule in 1932.
Democracy Monument is the most prominent memorial to that
revolution, but others have been removed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-thailand-democracy-monuments/in-thailand-its-statues-of-democracy-leaders-that-are-disappearing-idUSKBN23V024
or renamed since King Vajiralongkorn assumed the throne after
the 2016 death of his father, who had reigned for 70 years.
