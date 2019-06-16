Huneed Technologies : Becomes the First and Only SME in Korea Appraised at Maturity Level 5- joining the top 9% of global CMMI companies.

Incheon, South Korea, June 12, 2019: Huneed Technologies [KOSPI 005870], announced that it has been appraised at Maturity Level 5 (ML5) of the Capability Maturity Model Integration Development (CMMI-Dev). CMMI Maturity Level 5 is the highest rating available and awarded when an organization is focused on continuous improvement that is built to pivot and respond to opportunity and change with innovation and agility. Huneed's R&D team's in-depth experience in applying the CMMI framework to product engineering and development was instrumental in guiding the overall organization to achieve this milestone.

Roughly 1,683 companies or 9 percent of over 17,549 global CMMI organizations are appraised at ML5 and of these only 6 organizations in Korea have ML5 certification with Huneed being the only small to medium-sized enterprise (SME) among its ranks.

On learning about the appraisal, Eugene Kim, Chairman, Huneed said, 'Our vision for the company is to become a global supplier of ground and airborne communication systems, airborne electrical systems, and avionics systems for both defense and commercial markets. Attaining Maturity Level 5 status is proof that we're on the right path to achieving this vision. It enables us to continually deliver the best product at the best value to our customers whether it's related to R&D, engineering, and or production services .'

Huneed began it's CMMI journey in 2005 with a Level 3 certification, then obtained and maintained Level 4 certification since 2010 and finally reaching Level 5 certification on May 31, 2019.