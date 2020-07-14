Hungarian-Polish friendship is engine of Central European cooperation and a dominant factor in European politics

In a congratulatory message written to the re-elected Polish head of State, Prime Minister Viktor Orbán described Andrzej Duda's victory as 'crucial' from the viewpoint of the reinforcement of Central Europe, Bertalan Havasi, the Prime Minister's press chief informed the Hungarian news agency MTI on Monday afternoon.



'Through the close and successful cooperation of recent years, the Hungarian-Polish bond of friendship has become the engine of Central European cooperation, and a dominant factor in European politics. At the same time, your victory was crucial from the viewpoint of the future success of our common efforts to be made for the reinforcement of Central Europe,' Mr Orbán wrote.

The Hungarian Prime Minister reassured the President of Poland that his government continues to remain committed to intensifying the friendship between the two nations. In his congratulatory message, Mr Orbán wished Andrzej Duda much success and good health with his important work, and with the Polish V4 presidency that started at the beginning of the month, Mr Havasi said.

(The Prime Minister/MTI)