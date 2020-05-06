Log in
Hungary continues to have a major interest in energy-related cooperation with Croatia

05/06/2020 | 06:09am EDT

'Hungary continues to have a major interest in energy-related cooperation with Croatia', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said on his Facebook page on Tuesday following a telephone meeting with Croatian Minister of Environment and Energy Tomislav Ćorić.

Mr. Szijjártó wrote that Tomislav Ćorić had informed him of the fact that despite the current, difficult circumstances, Croatia's LNG terminal, which could afford Hungary the opportunity to purchase liquid natural gas, will commence operations next January.
'Hungary continues to have a major interest in energy-related cooperation with Croatia in view of the fact that the more sources we are able to acquire natural gas from, the more secure our supply. For this reason, we are in negotiation with several global market stakeholders with relation to possibly importing liquid natural gas via Croatia', Mr. Szijjártó highlighted.
He also indicated that he had recently spoken to his counterpart from the Maldives, Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid, which had given him the opportunity to thank his colleague for having helped 69 Hungarian citizens to return home since March. 'The Maldives is also being seriously affected by the current global pandemic', Mr. Szijjártó added, and accordingly the parties had expressed their solidarity and informed each other with respect to opportunities for the procurement of the equipment needed for protection.

(MTI)

Disclaimer

Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary published this content on 06 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 May 2020 10:08:07 UTC
