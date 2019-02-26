Log in
Hungary has reached price stability - central bank governor

02/26/2019 | 04:27am EST
Hungarian Central Bank Governor Matolcsy speaks during a parliamentary committee hearing in Budapest.

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary's central bank has managed to reach price stability as a result of monetary stimulus measures launched in 2013, central bank Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy told a parliamentary committee hearing on Tuesday.

Hungary's core inflation adjusted for the effects of indirect taxes, the central bank's closely watched measure of lasting inflation trends, rose to the target of 3 percent in January from 2.9 percent in December, data showed this month.

The National Bank of Hungary is expected to keep interest rates on hold at its meeting later on Tuesday but may start tightening policy in March if core inflation continues to rise, analysts in a monthly Reuters survey said.

All 16 analysts surveyed in the Feb. 19-21 poll projected that the bank would keep both its 0.9 percent base rate and -0.15 percent overnight deposit rate on hold. It has kept its base rate at record lows since spring 2016.

The bank will announce its decision at 1300 GMT and publish a policy statement an hour later.

"The National Bank of Hungary was able to handle its three mandates in the appropriate order and first, reach price stability, second, reach financial stability and third, materially and significantly aid the government's (economic) policy," Matolcsy said.

Matolcsy did not elaborate on the policy outlook in his opening remarks to the committee, which met for a confirmation hearing of the governor, nominated for a second six-year term at the helm of the NBH earlier this month.

Analysts have said if core inflation rises, that could trigger a tightening measure in March, when the bank discusses its quarterly inflation report.

(Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Marton Dunai; Editing by Alison Williams)

