"We are aware that we have to make a deal, we are negotiating under the pressure that a deal is a must," Orban told reporters.

He listed the contentious issues as: the size of the new recovery fund; the proportion between free grants and repayable loans as part of that; the scale of rebates on the core EU budget for rich net payers; rule-of-law strings attached to handouts from the bloc.

(Reporting by Kate Abnett, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by John Chalmers)