Hungary supports the Polish position

08/18/2020 | 05:01am EDT

'The strength and importance of the Visegrád cooperation has once again become apparent: we also support the Polish position with respect to Belarus', Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó said in a Facebook post on Monday.

On Saturday, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said that the presidential elections in Belarus must be repeated with the participation of international observers.

'It is no overstatement that the phone lines are on fire at both prime ministerial and foreign ministry level in view of the developments in Minsk', Mr. Szijjártó wrote. He pointed out that on Monday morning he had spoken to the foreign ministers of three Baltic countries, Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevich, Estonian Foreign Minister Urmas Reinsalu and Lithuanian Foreign Minister Linas Linkevičius, following which he held discussions with Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who had spoken with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki by telephone.

'The strength and importance of the Visegrád cooperation has once again become apparent: we also support the Polish position with respect to Belarus, particularly in consideration of the significant Polish national community living in Belarus', Mr. Szijjártó highlighted.

(MTI/Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister)

Disclaimer

Government of the Republic of Hungary published this content on 17 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 09:00:11 UTC
