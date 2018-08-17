Hunger Issues and Solutions to be the Focus of Roundtable Discussion Hosted by UnitedHealthcare and Share Food Program

UnitedHealthcare and Share Food Program:
WHAT:
UnitedHealthcare and Share Food Program leaders will join state
and community leaders for a roundtable discussion about hunger, a
priority issue of Gov. Tom Wolf and his administration. Hunger
continues to affect 12.5 percent of Pennsylvania families, and is
even more concerning for seniors in the state, with 15.1 percent
experiencing food insecurity, according to America’s
Health Rankings.
The event will begin with a data briefing – which will provide a
look at food insecurity, its associated risk factors and its
connection to diseases and other health outcomes – from America’s
Health Rankings. The briefing will be followed by a discussion
of emerging trends, best practices to address the needs, as well
as progress toward stated goals. It will also be followed by a
volunteer day of service by UnitedHealthcare employees at the
Share Food Program facilities.
WHO:
Speakers will include:
Pennsylvania Secretary of Human Services Teresa Miller
Philadelphia City Councilman Derek S. Green
UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Pennsylvania CEO Allison Davenport
Share Food Program Executive Director Steveanna Wynn
UnitedHealthcare Chief Medical Officer Stephen Cha
Food Trust President and CEO Yael Lehmann
WHERE:
Share Food Program warehouse
2901 W. Hunting Park Ave.
Philadelphia, Pa., 19129
WHEN:
1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22
VISUALS:
Data presentation
UnitedHealthcare volunteers sorting food for distribution at the
Share Food Program warehouse (starting at 2:30 p.m., following the
roundtable discussion)
WHY:
Food insecurity remains a major issue affecting people who are
low-income and seniors in Pennsylvania:
-
ranks No. 23 among all states for household food insecurity;
-
ranks No. 32 among all states for food insecurity among adults 60 and
older;
-
ranks No. 35 among all states for home-delivered meals per 100 adults
ages 60 and older with independent living difficulty;
-
has seen Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) reach
increase 32 percent in the past two years among seniors ages 60 and
older; and
-
has a higher than national average reach in SNAP for seniors, with
99.2 participants per 100 adults age 60 and older living in poverty,
compared with 71.3 per 100 nationally.
About Share Food Program
The
Share Food Program is a nonprofit organization serving a regional
network of community organizations engaged in food distribution,
education, and advocacy. Each day, Share manages complex food
distribution operations, to bring a steady, reliable stream of food
relief to more than 505 volunteer-led food cupboards. Last year, Share
brought 27 million pounds of emergency food relief to low-income
Philadelphia residents facing hunger. For more information,
please visit www.sharefoodprogram.org or call
(215) 223-2220.
About UnitedHealthcare
UnitedHealthcare
is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the
health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care
experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining
trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States,
UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for
individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and
contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care
professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide.
The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people
through owned and operated health care facilities in South America.
UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:
UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit
UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or
follow @UHC on Twitter.
