Hunt Brings On UrbanView Real Estate Equity Platform

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hunt Capital Holdings, a leading real asset investment firm, announced today that Rachel Diller has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Head of Private Real Estate Equity Strategies, bringing over her UrbanView Capital platform. Joining Rachel from UrbanView is Senior Vice President, Michael Saadine. In this newly created role, Diller will focus on building Hunt's private real estate equity investment platform. She will be based in the firm's New York headquarters and will report to James P. Flynn, President and Chief Investment Officer at Hunt Real Estate Capital.

"Rachel was a member of our firm in 2008 when we were known as Centerline Capital Group," noted Flynn. "She's a seasoned real estate industry executive who brings knowledge, experience, passion and a personal drive for excellence back to Hunt. She has joined Hunt to help develop and expand our real estate equity investment capabilities."

Prior to Hunt, Diller founded and was Managing Partner of UrbanView Capital, a specialist fund manager dedicated to sustainable real estate investing, which invested independently as well as on the Bridges Fund Management platform. UrbanView's investment strategy targets U.S. urban markets where shifting demographic and economic trends create opportunities to drive inclusive growth and outsized returns. Before founding UrbanView, Diller was a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs in the firm's Urban Investment Group (UIG), a principal investing platform that deploys capital to underserved domestic urban markets. While at Goldman, Diller was responsible for the group's national lending and investing program, deploying capital into public-private financed projects worth over $1.5 billion.

Prior to Goldman Sachs, Diller was at Centerline Capital Group, where she led the affordable housing lending businesses and was responsible for financing over $1 billion of commercial real estate in 18 states. Diller began her career as a New York City Urban Fellow, developing transitional housing projects for New York City's Department of Homeless Services, where she was the Director of Facility Planning and Development.

"Rachel brings to Hunt 20 years of real estate experience investing in U.S. markets, strong proprietary relationships and an active off-market deal pipeline," added Flynn. "We are confident her expertise and existing platform momentum, combined with Hunt's extensive geographic footprint and vertically integrated real assets operating capabilities, will greatly accelerate our private funds businesses. Our initial focus will be in Opportunity Zones, where our collective experience, scale, and targeted investment strategy naturally places us in qualifying areas, with knowledge of the tools and structures to catalyze growth in emerging neighborhoods."

Diller serves on the board of Corporation for Supportive Housing and is an Adjunct Professor in Columbia Business School's Real Estate MBA Program. She earned a BA in Urban Studies from University of Pennsylvania and an MBA from Columbia Business School.

About Hunt Capital Holdings

Hunt Capital Holdings ("Hunt") is a leading real asset investment firm. Our expertise in sourcing, developing, and managing real estate and infrastructure assets, and our willingness to use our balance sheet to incubate investments, allows us to provide unique solutions to our partners, whether they supply capital or use it. We remain dedicated to our 70-plus-year history of integrity and seeing opportunities where others see challenges. For more information, visit www.HuntCompanies.com.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Brent Feigenbaum

Hunt Capital Holdings

212-317-5730

Brent.Feigenbaum@huntcompanies.com

Pam Flores

773-218-9260

pamflo@ameritech.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hunt-brings-on-urbanview-real-estate-equity-platform-300785353.html

SOURCE Hunt Capital Holdings