Hunt Brothers® Pizza Launches Pepperoni Trio

New LTO takes proven fan favorite to the next level

Hunt Brothers® Pizza, the leading pizza brand in the convenience store industry, is launching its newest Limited Time Offer (LTO) – Pepperoni Trio Pizza. Beginning October 8, 2018, for a limited time, customers can enjoy the latest specialty pizza at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza locations while supplies last.

With the popularity of its original pepperoni pizza, Hunt Brothers Pizza decided to introduce this brand new LTO to deliver a new option for pepperoni pizza fans that combines bursts of savory flavors! Pepperoni Trio Pizza features an original crust topped with Hunt Brothers Pizza signature pizza sauce, 100% Mozzarella cheese, and layers of generous slices of giant pepperoni, traditional pepperoni and crispy pepperoni. Then, the pizza is topped with their signature Just Rite Spice™ prior to baking.

“As a new LTO for 2018, we are excited to announce Pepperoni Trio Pizza,” said Dee Cleveland, Director of Marketing at Hunt Brothers Pizza. “Our team is always working on products that appeal to our consumers through our LTO program. Knowing that people love our core product of pepperoni pizza, we anticipate fans and retailers to respond positively as we drive our mission of increasing foot traffic in our partner stores.”

Pepperoni Trio Pizza will be available while supplies last at participating Hunt Brothers Pizza retailers. Customers have the option of a large 12˝ whole pizza or a Hunk A Pizza® (1/4 of a 12˝ pizza).

About Hunt Brothers Pizza:

With more than 7,500 locations in 28 states, Hunt Brothers Pizza is the nation’s largest brand of made-to-order pizza in the convenience store industry. Hunt Brothers Pizza offers original and thin crust pizzas available as a grab-and-go Hunk perfect for today’s on-the-go lifestyle, or as a customizable whole pizza that is an exceptional value with All Toppings No Extra Charge®. Headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, Hunt Brothers Pizza is family owned and operated with more than 25 years of experience serving great pizza to convenience store shoppers through its store partners. For additional information visit www.huntbrotherspizza.com or to find a Hunt Brothers Pizza location nearest you, please download the Hunt Brothers Pizza app in the Apple or Google stores.

