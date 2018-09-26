Hunt Military Communities Joins Forces with Nationally Recognized Stop Soldier Suicide

Hunt Military Communities Mgmt., LLC (“HMC”), a subsidiary of Hunt Companies, Inc. (“Hunt”), nonprofit, the Hunt Heroes Foundation (“HHF”) is excited to announce it has joined forces with the nationally recognized nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide is the first national, veteran-founded-and-led 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on military suicide prevention.

“Stop Soldier Suicide is an amazing organization that works one-on-one with service members, veterans, and military family members who may be feeling overwhelmed or confused about where to go for help in a time of need,” stated John Ehle, Hunt Heroes Foundation President. “The Hunt Heroes Foundation is focused on serving military members who live in our communities, many who are just returning home from deployment and facing issues such as PTSD. This partnership will help ensure we are offering them the resources they may need during a difficult time.”

HHF encourages growth and development by funding projects that address community challenges in the areas of health, education, housing and overall community support. Its focus is to improve the quality of life for military families who sacrifice so much day-in and day-out.

“We’re thrilled and grateful to join forces with Hunt Heroes Foundation given Hunt’s robust presence across more than 40 military installations,” stated Brian Kinsella, Stop Soldier Suicide Co-Founder & Chairman. “Awareness and outreach is key as we build our community and work to help those in need to stop military & veteran suicide.”

Stop Soldier Suicide works 1-on-1 with troops, veterans, and military family members to help navigate the maze of services, programs, and assistance available.

Their team works to identify each individual’s specific needs, find the right resources to meet those needs, and provide continued support and personalized case management for 24 months.

About Hunt Heroes Foundation

Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org

About Hunt Military Communities

As the most experienced and largest owner of military housing in the nation, Hunt Military Communities offers unsurpassed quality and service to more than 200,000 residents in over 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. With a 50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, Hunt strives to build communities characterized by three clear promises: 5-star service, connectedness, and a culture of trust. For more information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.

About Stop Soldier Suicide

Founded by three U.S. Army veterans in 2010, Stop Soldier Suicide is the first veteran-owned-and-led national nonprofit focused on preventing military suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide empowers the military community by providing free resources and support to all past and present military and their families through an established, comprehensive, trusted network of individuals and organizations that meet the complex needs of the military community and are capable of anticipating and mitigating suicide risk factors, promoting resiliency, inspiring hope, and encouraging healing and personal growth. Stop Soldier Suicide is a registered 501(c)3 organization and a Gold GuideStar™ nonprofit headquartered in Raleigh, NC. For more information, visit www.stopsoldiersuicide.org or follow Stop Soldier Suicide on Facebook.

