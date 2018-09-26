Hunt Military Communities Joins Forces with Nationally Recognized Stop Soldier Suicide

Hunt Military Communities Mgmt., LLC (“HMC”), a subsidiary of Hunt
Companies, Inc. (“Hunt”), nonprofit, the Hunt Heroes Foundation (“HHF”)
is excited to announce it has joined forces with the nationally
recognized nonprofit Stop Soldier Suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide is the
first national, veteran-founded-and-led 501(c)3 nonprofit focused on
military suicide prevention.
“Stop Soldier Suicide is an amazing organization that works one-on-one
with service members, veterans, and military family members who may be
feeling overwhelmed or confused about where to go for help in a time of
need,” stated John Ehle, Hunt Heroes Foundation President. “The Hunt
Heroes Foundation is focused on serving military members who live in our
communities, many who are just returning home from deployment and facing
issues such as PTSD. This partnership will help ensure we are offering
them the resources they may need during a difficult time.”
HHF encourages growth and development by funding projects that address
community challenges in the areas of health, education, housing and
overall community support. Its focus is to improve the quality of life
for military families who sacrifice so much day-in and day-out.
“We’re thrilled and grateful to join forces with Hunt Heroes Foundation
given Hunt’s robust presence across more than 40 military
installations,” stated Brian Kinsella, Stop Soldier Suicide Co-Founder &
Chairman. “Awareness and outreach is key as we build our community and
work to help those in need to stop military & veteran suicide.”
Stop Soldier Suicide works 1-on-1 with troops, veterans, and military
family members to help navigate the maze of services, programs, and
assistance available.
Their team works to identify each individual’s specific needs, find the
right resources to meet those needs, and provide continued support and
personalized case management for 24 months.
About Hunt Heroes Foundation
Formed in 2018, the Hunt Heroes Foundation proudly serves military
families, partners and communities through opportunities and ideas
generated by our people and partnerships. Together, the HHF will
discover new ways to ensure we help bring a positive change to the
communities in which we live and work. www.huntheroesfoundation.org
About Hunt Military Communities
As the most experienced and largest owner of military housing in the
nation, Hunt Military Communities offers unsurpassed quality and service
to more than 200,000 residents in over 52,000 homes on Navy, Air Force,
Marine Corps, and Army installations throughout the country. With a
50-year legacy and a partnership with the Department of Defense, Hunt
strives to build communities characterized by three clear promises:
5-star service, connectedness, and a culture of trust. For more
information, visit www.huntmilitarycommunities.com.
About Stop Soldier Suicide
Founded by three U.S. Army veterans in 2010, Stop Soldier Suicide is the
first veteran-owned-and-led national nonprofit focused on preventing
military suicide. Stop Soldier Suicide empowers the military community
by providing free resources and support to all past and present military
and their families through an established, comprehensive, trusted
network of individuals and organizations that meet the complex needs of
the military community and are capable of anticipating and mitigating
suicide risk factors, promoting resiliency, inspiring hope, and
encouraging healing and personal growth. Stop Soldier Suicide is a
registered 501(c)3 organization and a Gold GuideStar™ nonprofit
headquartered in Raleigh, NC. For more information, visit www.stopsoldiersuicide.org
or follow Stop Soldier Suicide on Facebook.
