Hunt Mining : PATAGONIA GOLD CORP. (FORMERLY HUNT MINING CORP.) ANNOUNCES EFFECTIVE DATE OF SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT AND NAME CHANGE

July 22, 2019 - Patagonia Gold Corp. (formerly Hunt Mining Corp.) ('Patagonia' or the 'Company') (HMX.V) is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's news release dated July 12, 2019, the Scheme in connection with the share for share exchange offer by the Company for the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Patagonia Gold Plc, has now become effective in accordance with its terms. In connection therewith, the Company has changed its name to 'Patagonia Gold Corp.', and expects to be listed under its new name and trading symbol 'PGDC' effective on July 24, 2019 with trading to remain halted until the Exchange issues its final bulletin accepting the transaction. The Company expects that trading will resume on or about July 26, 2019.

