Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hunt has costly tax and spending plans - think tank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 07:51pm EDT
Conservative Party leadership candidate Jeremy Hunt leaves his home in London

LONDON (Reuters) - British foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt's plans for tax cuts and more defence spending if he becomes prime minister carry a cost of around 36 billion pounds a year, estimates from the Institute for Fiscal Studies showed on Thursday.

The IFS, an independent think tank, this week put a 20 billion-pound estimate on the tax cuts promised by Boris Johnson who is competing with Hunt to succeed Theresa May.

"Like his rival, Jeremy Hunt has made some expensive pledges in his campaign to become prime minister," IFS director Paul Johnson said.

To put the figures into context, Britain's official budget forecasters expect a 29 billion-pound budget deficit this year, assuming there is an orderly Brexit, and for the government to raise total revenues of 811 billion pounds.

Hunt's proposal to cut tax on company profits to 12.5% from 17% would cost about 13 billion pounds a year initially, though possibly less in the longer term if it encouraged multinational businesses to book profits in Britain.

The country already has the lowest headline rate of corporation tax of any large advanced economy, though Ireland and some eastern European countries are lower.

Cutting interest rates on student loans, another of Hunt's ideas, would have little long-term cost, given the high rate of loan write-offs already forecast, but his plan to raise defence spending to 2.5% of national income from 2% would cost 15 billion pounds a year.

"(This) would leave no scope to relieve the pressure on other areas of public spending, without tax rises or a fiscal stance which risked putting debt on a rising path," the IFS's Johnson said.

Both Hunt and Johnson have proposed raising the annual earnings threshold at which employees have to pay the 12% National Insurance payroll tax from 8,632 pounds.

If this was increased to bring it in line with the 12,500 pound starting point for income tax, that would cost at least 11 billion pounds a year and remove 2.4 million workers from payroll taxes, the IFS said.

(Reporting by David Milliken; Editing by William Schomberg)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:09pGLOBAL AFFAIRS CANADA : Minister Carr in Toronto to highlight opportunities worldwide for Canadian businesses to grow, create jobs
PU
08:05pCentral Americans yearning for U.S. turn to smugglers amid Trump asylum crackdown
RE
08:05pU.S. Senate passes border aid bill, sends it to House
RE
08:05pBroadway Musicians, Producers Reach Contract Deal
DJ
08:00pJapan May retail sales rise 1.2% year-on-year
RE
07:54pTEXAS OIL AND NATURAL GAS : Making America Safer and More Secure
PU
07:51pHunt has costly tax and spending plans - think tank
RE
07:43pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
07:43pMETRONOME : Delivers World's First Cross-Blockchain Transfer Capability
BU
07:41pHuawei Technologies loses trade secrets case against U.S. chip designer
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : U.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX
3Trump says trade deal 'possible' with China's Xi, tariffs could be lower
4BP PLC : BP : gets back into animal feed with $30 million Calysta investment
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Statement on 737 MAX software

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About