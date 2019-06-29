Hunt says he would want Johnson in his government

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the competition with Hunt, the current foreign minister, to be next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

"Of course I would love to have Boris in my cabinet," Hunt told an audience of Conservative Party members at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England.

"Boris is someone of enormous talent ... he should always have a very big role in taking things forward."

Hunt also said he would serve Johnson if Johnson won the contest, adding: "I love my current job."

