Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Hunt says he would want Johnson in his government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/29/2019 | 02:03pm EDT

EXETER, England (Reuters) - British prime ministerial candidate Jeremy Hunt said on Friday he would offer a cabinet job in any future government he might lead to his rival for the top job, Boris Johnson.

Former foreign minister Johnson is front-runner in the competition with Hunt, the current foreign minister, to be next leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister.

"Of course I would love to have Boris in my cabinet," Hunt told an audience of Conservative Party members at a hustings event in Exeter, southwest England.

"Boris is someone of enormous talent ... he should always have a very big role in taking things forward."

Hunt also said he would serve Johnson if Johnson won the contest, adding: "I love my current job."

(Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by James Davey; editing by Stephen Addison)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:03pHunt says he would want Johnson in his government
RE
01:38pWCO WORLD CUSTOMS ORGANIZATION : Council maps the road ahead during its annual sessions
PU
01:20pMexico seeks closer China business ties during testing time on trade
RE
12:55pNORTHERN BITCOIN : Receives financing of eur 8 million
EQ
12:48pSEIA SOLAR ENERGY INDUSTRIES ASSOCIATION : Renewable Energy Groups Urge Legislative Action to Stabilize Utilities and Enhance Climate Resilience
PU
12:03pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
12:00pTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
11:58aTrump says China trade talks 'back on track,' new tariffs on hold
RE
11:33aECOWAS LEADERS COMMIT TO CONSOLIDATION OF INTEGRATION : as 55th Ordinary Session of Heads of State Opens
PU
11:29aBolsonaro says EU-Mercosur deal should trigger 'domino effect' boosting Brazil trade
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Macron says 'good' EU-Mercosur trade deal meets French demands
2RUSSIA AGREES WITH SAUDI TO EXTEND OPEC DEAL BY 6-9 MONTHS: Putin
3Chinese envoy says Syngenta takeover was a bad deal
4TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MFG. CO. LTD. : Huawei Ban Yanks Supply Chain -- WSJ
5ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : Market High from Trump-Xi Trade Truce May Not Last

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About