Hunter Industrial Debuts New Fan Line; Completes Commercial Product Catalog

03/16/2020 | 02:36pm EDT

Inventor of Ceiling Fan Expands Product Offerings to Accommodate Commercial Spaces

Hunter Industrial Fans—the industrial division of Hunter Fan Company—launched its commercial fan line known as “Trak”. The Trak extends the catalog of commercial fan lines offered by the Hunter Fan Company, which currently includes the existing XP HVLS fan, the Stingray fan, the Beck fan and more. The Trak ceiling fan is designed and engineered with a commercial grade motor and extruded aluminum blades for a long lifespan and optimal airflow.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200316005761/en/

Hunter Trak Fan with Light (Photo: Business Wire)

Hunter Trak Fan with Light (Photo: Business Wire)

“Our commercial product offerings fill the gap between our residential and industrial fan lines,” said John Alexander, CEO of Hunter Fan Company. “The Trak fan is the latest innovation from the Hunter Fan Company, and I’m proud of our team for building a product that not only feels great but includes a modern and sleek design.”

Available in four sizes—including 60, 72, 84 and 96-inch diameter models—the Trak fan offers three versatile finishes and an LED light option to best fit the size, style and lighting needs of any space. This modern commercial ceiling fan elevates a variety of spaces and environments including restaurants, hotels, sports facilities and more.

“The Trak fan’s two lowest speed settings—which produce more than enough air to keep a consumer feeling cool—utilize less energy than a cell phone charger,” said Matt McPherson, Engineering Manager of Technology for the Hunter Fan Company.

The Trak launch follows the company’s recent release of its new network-capable controls for its HVLS fan lines. Purposefully designed for the user, each Hunter Industrial controller is a highly intuitive touchscreen that incorporates a “plug and play” design and allows for a hassle-free installation.

“This year is already proving to be an exciting one for Hunter Industrial with the Trak fan line, the acquisition of Jan Fan, new HVLS controls and the announcement of our new office space that is more than triple the size of our current location,” said Mark D’Agostino, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Hunter Industrial. “I look forward to the impact these changes will have on the business in 2020.”

To learn more about the Trak fan or any of the Hunter Fan Company’s product lines, click here.

About Hunter Industrial Fans

Since 1886, Hunter Fan Company’s focus has been on providing and enhancing comfort for consumers. Hunter’s commitment to quality, craftsmanship and innovation is why the company remains unrivaled today—and why Hunter’s fans last for generations. Hunter Industrial is part of that heritage, and the industrial division’s high-volume, low-speed fans embody Hunter’s passion for pioneering breakthroughs in ceiling fan technologies. Hunter Industrial’s fans are designed with every person in the process in mind—from installer to owner. Based in Nashville, Tenn., Hunter Industrial’s designers, engineers and technicians work together to test, prototype and manufacture every fan to perfection. For more information, visit www.hunterfan.com/industrial.


© Business Wire 2020
