Hunter Muller Predicts: Wider Use of AI Across Healthcare Will Accelerate More Accurate Patient Diagnosis and Treatment

09/24/2019 | 10:11am EDT

WESTPORT, Conn., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the lines between medicine and technology continue to blur and as artificial intelligence tools further evolve and mature, practitioners will increasingly rely upon artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools to drive faster and more accurate patient diagnoses and treatments, according to Hunter Muller, President and CEO at HMG Strategy.

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360-degree needs of technology leaders. 

“It’s no secret that modern medicine is both an art and a science,” says Muller, who shared his prediction about AI and healthcare in a recent HMG Strategy digital research article. “The struggle has always been striking the right balance between the human touch and rigorous science.”

The use of AI in healthcare isn’t intended to replace physicians and healthcare specialists, argues Muller. Instead, the goal is to help doctors to make better decisions faster – and to reduce their chances of making diagnostic errors in the treatment of patients.

“In healthcare, AI will likely serve as a high-speed interface between the world’s medical knowledge and individual practitioners trying to find the best therapies for their patients,” says Muller. For instance, he notes how Stanford University recently launched the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence, which specializes in research and education on the potential uses for AI and machine learning in medicine.

To learn more about Hunter Muller’s predictions for the use of technology across industries and HMG Strategy’s award-winning research services, click here.

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the world's largest independent and most trusted provider of executive networking events and thought leadership to support the 360 degree needs of technology leaders. Our regional CIO and CISO Executive Leadership Series, newsletters, authored books, and digital Resource Center deliver proprietary research on leadership, innovation, transformation, and career ascent.

The HMG Strategy global network consists of over 400,000 senior IT executives, industry experts and world-class thought leaders.

To learn more about the 7 Pillars of Trust to HMG Strategy’s unique business model, click here

Tom Hoffman
203-221-2702
TomHoffman@hmgstrategy.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/367a8024-c216-4f52-bbf1-f72745c3363a

Primary Logo

Hunter Muller, President and CEO, HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy President and CEO Hunter Muller predicts that the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in healthcare will enable physicians to make more accurate diagnoses and improve patient treatment.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
