Hunting Highlights Technical Achievements at Offshore Northern Seas Forum

Organic Oil Recovery to Enhance Mature North Sea Fields is Introduced

Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced that its organic oil recovery initiative along with several other product innovations will showcase at the Offshore Northern Seas Forum (ONS) in Stavanger, Norway, on August 27-30.

In making the announcement, Managing Director of Hunting’s Europe & Africa division, Bruce Ferguson, said, “In the UK, we are committed to the agenda set out by the OGA to ensure maximized economic recovery from the North Sea, especially from ageing oil-producing assets. This has led us to add several new production enhancement products and technologies to our portfolio, some of which we’ll present at ONS.”

Ferguson added, “For example, our organic oil recovery (OOR) methodology, which uses indigenous microbes within the reservoir to reduce the physical size of trapped oil droplets, greatly enhances production rates at a fraction of the cost of alternate EOR technologies.

“It has achieved a 94% success rate on 48 commercial fields in North America and the Pacific Rim, recording average oil production increases within the range of 25% to 700%, and costs per incremental barrel of under $6 USD.“

Other products in Hunting’s ONS portfolio, designed to help reduce operator expenses while improving operational efficiency and reliability, include:

ControlFire® Cartridge: Allows user to arm perforating gun, without wires, by inserting the cartridge into the pin end of the gun; has a 99.99% success rate with nearly two million runs.

Ezi-Shear Seal: Provides a compact, reliable and quick mechanism for the shearing of slickline, wireline and coiled tubing then fully closing to establish isolation or sealing of the wellbore.

Ballistic Variball™ System: Enhances the deployment of perforating gun assemblies in highly deviated wells by reducing friction between the gun body and the tubing.

Ballistic Release Tool (BRT): Safely and reliably facilitates electric wireline retrieval without detonating cord, shear screw or propellant should the assembly become stuck in the wellbore.

H-1® Perforating System: Designed for safe and efficient gun loading, arming and assembly; loads four times faster than most perforating guns in the field today, and eliminates shooting wire entirely and risk associated with wiring error.

T-Set® Setting Tools: Engineered to very tight tolerances, making the tools the most reliable and efficient on the market today for setting bridge plugs, packers and cement retainers on wireline and TCP.

For more information on these or other Hunting products, visit ONS Booth # 2765 at the Stavanger Forum, August 27-30, or go to www.huntingplc.com.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

About Offshore Northern Seas (ONS)

Offshore Northern Seas 2018 conference and exhibition is a biennial event, alternating with Offshore Europe 2017 and Offshore Northern Seas Norway. Held in Stavanger from August 27-30, 2018, at the Stavanger Forum, ONS provides a platform for the presentation of the political, economic and technological issues involving the international oil and gas industry, as well as showcasing the latest innovations within the industry.

