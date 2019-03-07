Log in
Hunting Introduces HYPERfecta® Shaped Charge

03/07/2019 | 04:01am EST

Commercially available in international markets

Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced the release of its new HYPERfecta shaped charge. Especially designed for high performance in ultra-high temperature wells, HYPERfecta utilizes a new, patented, explosive known as HSX, which is proven to out-perform the current HNS line of shaped charges.

As an ultra-high temperature shaped charge, HYPERfecta is optimal for use in wellbore conditions where other shaped charges’ temperature ratings are exceeded.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.


© Business Wire 2019
