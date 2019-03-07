Hunting Introduces HYPERfecta® Shaped Charge

Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international
energy services company, today announced the release of its new
HYPERfecta shaped charge. Especially designed for high performance in
ultra-high temperature wells, HYPERfecta utilizes a new, patented,
explosive known as HSX, which is proven to out-perform the current HNS
line of shaped charges.
As an ultra-high temperature shaped charge, HYPERfecta is optimal for
use in wellbore conditions where other shaped charges’ temperature
ratings are exceeded.
About Hunting
Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's
leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a
premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The
Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered
in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations
in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi
Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United
States of America.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190307005126/en/