Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hunting Releases ControlFire EFI Cartridge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:01am EDT

Represents Advanced Group 3 Detonator Technology

Titan Division of Hunting Energy Services, a subsidiary of Hunting PLC, the international energy services company, today announced the addition of the Exploding Foil Initiator (EFI) to their ControlFire® cartridge product line.

Hunting’s ControlFire EFI cartridge is an inherently safe, addressable, plug-and-play detonator. The EFI, a Group 3 detonator as defined by API RP 67, has the highest possible safety designation in the industry.

The EFI cartridge is the safest detonator ever introduced into the oilfield industry: no primary explosive is used, intrinsically radio frequency safe, electrostatic safe and protected by ControlFire technology from stray voltage.

About Hunting

Hunting PLC is an international energy services provider to the world's leading upstream oil and gas companies. Established in 1874, it is a premium-listed public company traded on the London Stock Exchange. The Company maintains a corporate office in Houston and is headquartered in London. As well as the United Kingdom, the Company has operations in Canada, China, Indonesia, Kenya, Mexico, Netherlands, Norway, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and the United States of America.

The company’s Hunting Energy Services Titan Division engineers and manufactures perforating systems, wireline selective firing systems, cased hole logging instruments, nuclear detectors, energetics, and associated wireline hardware and accessories.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:22aEuropean shares open higher ahead of service-sector data
RE
03:20aTEAMVIEWER AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
03:19aGLAXOSMITHKLINE : British stocks rise on fresh stimulus hopes, Chinese data
RE
03:18aPCI BIOTECH : Financial calendar
AQ
03:18aUNILEVER : chooses Commencis to boost growth and customer experience on digital channels
AQ
03:16aS.Korea stocks jump over 1% as chipmakers rally
RE
03:16aBLANCCO TECHNOLOGY : Partners with Deloitte to Reduce Enterprise Cyber Risk in India; Deloitte to include secure, regulation-compliant data sanitization as cloud migration accelerates
AQ
03:16aCORRECTION : Akelius Residential Property Finance B.V. Pre-stabilisation Period Announcement
AQ
03:15aConsiderable decrease of turnover in services by 27.9% in the second quarter of 2020
PU
03:15aSCHRODERS : announces senior leadership transition within its Schroder Secquaero business
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines to cut 16,370 workers, many more going without pay
2GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC : GLAXOSMITHKLINE : Sanofi, GSK launch trial for COVID-19 protein-based vaccine
3ASTRAZENECA PLC : U.S. CDC tells states to prep for COVID-19 vaccine distribution by Nov
4ANGLO AMERICAN PLC : Copper eases as Chile, Peru supplies pressure prices
5COGECO COMMUNICATIONS INC. : Canadian cable firm Cogeco's top investor rejects $8 billion bid from Altice USA

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group