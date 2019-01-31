Huntington Hospital : Announces New and Returning Board Members

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huntington Hospital announces the election of three members to its board of directors. Akila Gibbs and Simon Li have been elected as new board members, while John Mothershead has been elected as a returning board member.

"All three individuals demonstrate great commitment to our community," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "Their expertise, leadership and professional knowledge will be a great asset to Huntington Hospital's board of directors. I'm so pleased to welcome them."

Akila Gibbs has devoted herself to the issues associated with our aging population. She began her career in television news as an award-winning journalist for 16 years. Then, she transitioned to the nonprofit sector working as director of public relations for the Alzheimer's Association. In 2008, Akila joined the Pasadena Senior Center as executive director where she continues to lead the organization to help meet the growing needs of seniors in our community. She is an active member of Pasadena Rotary and Villa Esperanza's Community Council for Excellence. Most recently, she was presented with the Junior League of Pasadena's 2016 Community Impact Award. Akila, and her husband Albert, have two adult children.

Simon Li's professional career has been in journalism. He began as a reporter working at the Hong Kong Standard and then moved to the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1971. In 1984, Simon joined the Los Angeles Times as an editor in the business news department. Simon moved to the international news desk in 1986, and in 1995, he was named foreign editor. In 2007, after 23 years, he retired as an assistant managing editor of the newspaper. Simon received his Bachelor of Arts and master's degree in English language and literature from Oxford University. He graduated from Columbia University with a master's degree in journalism. Simon and his wife, June, live in Pasadena.

Returning to the Huntington Hospital board of directors is John Mothershead. John is currently managing partner of JLT, LLC, a real estate investment group. Prior to JLT, he founded Backyard Technologies, a computer software and system analysis firm. John most recently served as board chairman of Huntington Medical Research Institutes, where he also held roles as vice chairman and treasurer since 2010. In addition, he has held board positions at Ojai Valley Community Hospital, where he was instrumental in creating their foundation. John has a degree in computer science from the University of Pacific and is an active member of the Association of Computing Machinery. He and his wife, Leanne, live in La Canada Flintridge.

