Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huntington Hospital : Announces New and Returning Board Members

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 03:01pm EST

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huntington Hospital announces the election of three members to its board of directors. Akila Gibbs and Simon Li have been elected as new board members, while John Mothershead has been elected as a returning board member.

Akila Gibbs, Board of Directors, Huntington Hospital

"All three individuals demonstrate great commitment to our community," said Lori J. Morgan, MD, MBA, president and CEO, Huntington Hospital. "Their expertise, leadership and professional knowledge will be a great asset to Huntington Hospital's board of directors. I'm so pleased to welcome them."

Akila Gibbs has devoted herself to the issues associated with our aging population. She began her career in television news as an award-winning journalist for 16 years. Then, she transitioned to the nonprofit sector working as director of public relations for the Alzheimer's Association. In 2008, Akila joined the Pasadena Senior Center as executive director where she continues to lead the organization to help meet the growing needs of seniors in our community. She is an active member of Pasadena Rotary and Villa Esperanza's Community Council for Excellence. Most recently, she was presented with the Junior League of Pasadena's 2016 Community Impact Award. Akila, and her husband Albert, have two adult children.

Simon Li's professional career has been in journalism. He began as a reporter working at the Hong Kong Standard and then moved to the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1971. In 1984, Simon joined the Los Angeles Times as an editor in the business news department. Simon moved to the international news desk in 1986, and in 1995, he was named foreign editor. In 2007, after 23 years, he retired as an assistant managing editor of the newspaper. Simon received his Bachelor of Arts and master's degree in English language and literature from Oxford University. He graduated from Columbia University with a master's degree in journalism. Simon and his wife, June, live in Pasadena.

Returning to the Huntington Hospital board of directors is John Mothershead. John is currently managing partner of JLT, LLC, a real estate investment group. Prior to JLT, he founded Backyard Technologies, a computer software and system analysis firm. John most recently served as board chairman of Huntington Medical Research Institutes, where he also held roles as vice chairman and treasurer since 2010. In addition, he has held board positions at Ojai Valley Community Hospital, where he was instrumental in creating their foundation. John has a degree in computer science from the University of Pacific and is an active member of the Association of Computing Machinery. He and his wife, Leanne, live in La Canada Flintridge.

About Huntington Hospital
Huntington Hospital, www.huntingtonhospital.org, is a 619-bed not-for-profit hospital in Pasadena, California. We are named among the top hospitals in California and nationally ranked in two specialties by U.S. News and World Report. Learn more about us on Facebook www.facebook.com/huntingtonmemorialhospital and on Twitter @huntingtonnews.

 

Simon Li, Board of Directors, Huntington Hospital

John Mothershead, Board of Directors, Huntington Hospital

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-hospital-announces-new-and-returning-board-members-300787752.html

SOURCE Huntington Hospital


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:35pSYMRISE AG : Mergers & Acquisitions: Signing of agreement to acquire International Dehydrated Foods, Inc., American Dehydrated Foods, Inc. as well as IsoNova Technologies LLC
EQ
03:35pSYMRISE AG : Symrise strengthens Pet Food activities and expands US footprint with acquisition of ADF/IDF
EQ
03:34pPSB : Pat Heier named VP of PSB Holdings, Inc.
PU
03:34pOSRAM LICHT AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
PU
03:34pDIAGEO : Change to Diageo Board Committee
PU
03:34pDIAGEO : 2019 Interim Results, half year ended 31 December 2018
PU
03:34pJDAVIS : Announces Leadership Change
PR
03:32pWEBUILDTHEWALL INC. : Announces Two High-Profile Additions To The Team that's Building A Wall On The Southern Border
BU
03:32pCOSTAR : to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter 2018 on February 26, 2019
BU
03:31pDesignCon 2019 Names Vishram Pandit Engineer of the Year and Announces 2019 Best Paper Award Finalists
GL
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.