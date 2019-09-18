Log in
Huntington National Bank Joins Quantum Health as Featured Speaker at IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum

09/18/2019 | 10:48am EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Health, the healthcare industry's leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, announced today it is presenting, along with its industry-leading client, Huntington National Bank, at the IBI/Conference Board Health and Productivity Forum on September 19-20 in Chicago, Illinois.

Quantum Health

This year's conference, "Seeing the Whole Picture: Health, Well-Being, Medical Care, Pharmacy, Absence and Productivity," will bring together over 400 executives, industry leaders and human resource and benefits professionals to address the full dimensions of workforce health and productivity as they cut across all programs in the value equation.

Quantum Health's presentation, "Early and Persistent Engagement Drives Higher Employee Satisfaction and Lower Plan Cost for Huntington National Bank," will examine how effective engagement has simplified the healthcare experience for Huntington National Bank employees, resulting in industry-leading satisfaction rates and more cost-effective care.

Vice President, Employee Benefits Section Manager Martin Phillips from Huntington National Bank will highlight the challenges he faced—an under-engaged population, low member satisfaction scores and rising healthcare costs—and the positive difference healthcare navigation has made for his business.

"We are pleased to bring Huntington National Bank's success story to this year's Health and Productivity Forum," says Quantum Health's Founder and CEO, Kara Trott. "Huntington is a valued client, and conference attendees will appreciate learning how healthcare navigation has become an essential part of their benefits plan."

The session will take place September 19th from 11:40 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at the Swissotel in Chicago, Illinois.

Learn more about Quantum Health's participation at IBI/Conference Board's Health and Productivity Forum.

About Quantum Health

Quantum Health is the healthcare industry's leading consumer navigation and care coordination company, delivering an unparalleled consumer experience based on empathy and trust. This enables employers to achieve industry-leading satisfaction rates and independently validated claim savings. Launched in 1999, Quantum Health's model is based on years of deep consumer research and the insights learned from working with over 170 companies, guiding millions of consumers and their providers through the healthcare and benefits journey.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Quantum Health has earned numerous awards, including Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernst & Young and Fastest-Growing Privately Held Company for 10 years by Inc. 5000. FORTUNE and Entrepreneur magazines have recognized the company as a Great Place to Work® Best Small & Medium Workplace. The Women Presidents' Organization has ranked Quantum Health as one the 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies for the past five years, and Columbus Business First has honored Quantum Health as a Best Place to Work for the past twelve years. To learn more about the company, visit Quantum-Health.com, and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Contact: Cynthia Henry
Cynthia.Henry@Quantum-Health.com 
614-846-4318 x12924

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/huntington-national-bank-joins-quantum-health-as-featured-speaker-at-ibiconference-board-health-and-productivity-forum-300920800.html

SOURCE Quantum Health, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
