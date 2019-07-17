Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Huntington Solutions Acquires Texas Foam

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 11:15pm EDT

The Texas Foam Acquisition Significantly Bolsters Huntington’s Cold Chain Offering

Huntington Solutions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, announced today that it has acquired Texas Foam, a manufacturer of customized extended-duration shippers (XDS™) and temperature-sensitive protective foam packaging solutions for the medical, instrumentation, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, among others.

Texas Foam is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance thermally-insulated molded EPS packaging solutions that are rigorously tested to meet a variety of industry- and customer-specific quality and durability requirements. Since 1991, Texas Foam has maintained industry-leading production capabilities and customer service.

“We are extremely excited that Texas Foam will be joining Huntington as its seventh facility. Texas Foam offers a wide variety of impressive and proven cold-chain packaging technologies that will augment our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” noted Ed Flynn, President of Huntington Solutions. “Additionally, with a newfound presence in the Southwest, Texas Foam further expands Huntington’s geographic footprint, allowing our offering to reach an entirely new cohort of customers.”

“With the acquisition of Texas Foam, Huntington substantially increases and broadens its production capabilities in the fast-growing market that is temperature-sensitive packaging,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman of Huntington Solutions. “We view the transaction as highly complementary to both organizations, each of which will benefit from the sharing of technologies and implementation of operational best practices.”

About Huntington Solutions
Headquartered in Greer, SC, Huntington Solutions is a leading provider of custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins. The company’s seven production facilities, strategically located in South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and two in Mexico, specialize in the production and assembly of key components utilized in protective packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.hunt-sol.com. Huntington Solutions is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience while providing strategic and operational guidance to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:16aTONG TAI MACHINE & TOOL : TTGroup, Total Solutions Provider
PU
12:10aCRAWFORD MPANY : Herring Party marks start of ‘new chapter' for Crawford in the Netherlands and Belgium
PU
12:07aICC INTERNATIONAL CANNABIS : International Cannabis to Supply New Zealand's NUBU Pharmaceuticals With Portfolio of Full-Spectrum Pharmaceutical THC/CBD Products
AQ
12:05aSTRIDE PROPERTY : New Director Appointed to Stride
PU
12:05aDE GREY MINING : Investment Presentation - Exploring a World Scale Gold Province
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Cleansing Notice
PU
07/1818 JULY 2019 : Major Projects set to Boost Demand for Montney Producers
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Appendix 3B
PU
07/18DE GREY MINING : Offer Document
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Bank of America trims net interest income guidance
2Crude futures steady after fall on U.S. oil products stocks gain
3NETFLIX : Netflix shares plunge as global growth falls short, U.S. customers shrink
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : U.S. lawmakers challenge Facebook over Libra cryptocurrency plan
5UK's fiscal watchdog to warn of recession in 2020 in case of 'no-deal' Brexit - The Times
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About