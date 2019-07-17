Huntington Solutions Acquires Texas Foam

The Texas Foam Acquisition Significantly Bolsters Huntington’s Cold Chain Offering

Huntington Solutions, a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, announced today that it has acquired Texas Foam, a manufacturer of customized extended-duration shippers (XDS™) and temperature-sensitive protective foam packaging solutions for the medical, instrumentation, pharmaceutical and food and beverage industries, among others.

Texas Foam is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance thermally-insulated molded EPS packaging solutions that are rigorously tested to meet a variety of industry- and customer-specific quality and durability requirements. Since 1991, Texas Foam has maintained industry-leading production capabilities and customer service.

“We are extremely excited that Texas Foam will be joining Huntington as its seventh facility. Texas Foam offers a wide variety of impressive and proven cold-chain packaging technologies that will augment our ability to meet the needs of our customers,” noted Ed Flynn, President of Huntington Solutions. “Additionally, with a newfound presence in the Southwest, Texas Foam further expands Huntington’s geographic footprint, allowing our offering to reach an entirely new cohort of customers.”

“With the acquisition of Texas Foam, Huntington substantially increases and broadens its production capabilities in the fast-growing market that is temperature-sensitive packaging,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman of Huntington Solutions. “We view the transaction as highly complementary to both organizations, each of which will benefit from the sharing of technologies and implementation of operational best practices.”

About Huntington Solutions

Headquartered in Greer, SC, Huntington Solutions is a leading provider of custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from expanded polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced resins. The company’s seven production facilities, strategically located in South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio, Virginia, Texas and two in Mexico, specialize in the production and assembly of key components utilized in protective packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature-controlled containers. For more information, please visit www.hunt-sol.com. Huntington Solutions is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.

About Mill Point Capital

Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its investment professionals' experience while providing strategic and operational guidance to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information, please visit www.millpoint.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190717005849/en/