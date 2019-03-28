Huntington Solutions to Acquire RADVA Corporation

Huntington Solutions, a leading provider of custom-engineered expanded
polystyrene (EPS) and expanded polypropylene (EPP) molded foam solutions
has agreed to acquire the assets of RADVA Corporation, a Virginia-based
manufacturer of protective and temperature-sensitive foam packaging
solutions for the medical, pharmaceutical and food industries, among
others.
In addition to cold chain capabilities, RADVA custom designs and
manufactures EPS and Inter-polymers including ARCEL® for packaging,
material handling and component parts. RADVA supplies both Fortune 500
firms as well as early-stage businesses. Founded in 1962, RADVA has a
long history of innovation and state-of-the-art production and in recent
years has expanded its advanced manufacturing facilities.
“We are excited to join the Huntington organization, which shares our
culture of high quality and customer service along with a commitment to
reducing environmental impact,” said Stephen Dickens, President of RADVA
Corporation. “As part of Huntington, we will be able to offer our
customers a wider range of capabilities and expanded reach and services
in different markets.”
“We are extremely enthusiastic about the acquisition of RADVA, which
will further our reach in the Mid-Atlantic region and bolster our
ability to serve customers. RADVA brings a distinct expertise in the
cold chain market, providing highly-engineered, temperature-sensitive
solutions to its customers,” commented Ed Flynn, President of Huntington
Solutions. “We look forward to welcoming Stephen and his team to the
Huntington organization.”
“With the RADVA acquisition, Huntington achieves another important
objective of its strategic plan,” said Scott Martin, Executive Chairman
of Huntington Solutions. “This transaction exemplifies Huntington’s
steadfast focus on making significant investments to benefit our
customers.”
The transaction, which is subject to certain approvals and customary
closing conditions, is expected to close during the second quarter of
2019. Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is expected to serve as the sole
financing provider to Huntington.
About Huntington Solutions
Headquartered in Greer, SC, Huntington Solutions is a leading provider
of custom-engineered shape-molded and fabricated foam made from expanded
polystyrene (EPS), expanded polypropylene (EPP) and other advanced
resins. The company’s five production facilities, strategically located
in South Carolina, Michigan, Ohio and two in Mexico, specialize in the
production and assembly of key components utilized in protective
packaging, energy absorbing safety materials and temperature controlled
containers. For more information, please visit www.hunt-sol.com.
Huntington Solutions is a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital.
About Mill Point Capital
Mill Point Capital is a middle-market private equity firm focused on
control-oriented investments in the business services and industrial
sectors. The firm works with executive partners to leverage its
investment professionals' experience while providing strategic and
operational guidance to drive long-term value creation in its portfolio
companies. Mill Point is based in New York, NY. For more information,
please visit www.millpoint.com.
