Hunton Andrews Kurth Adds Tax and ERISA Lawyer David Klass as Partner in London

Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP continues the expansion of its structured
finance and specialty finance and tax and ERISA practices with the
addition of David
Klass as a partner in the firm’s London office. Klass brings
more than 15 years of experience advising on a wide range of tax issues
and transactions, particularly those with an international element.
Klass has extensive experience advising clients on the tax aspects of
cross-border mergers and acquisitions, structured finance transactions
(advising both asset originators and arrangers), as well as the UK and
international tax aspects of corporate group reorganizations. Most
recently, he advised a major international pharmaceuticals producer in a
European trade receivables securitization, and also advised several
European multinationals on the UK tax aspects of their UK energy
projects. He also advised French state railway SNCF on the merger of its
interest in the Eurostar link between Paris, London and Brussels into a
single joint venture company.
“David brings significant experience with UK tax aspects of corporate
and structured finance transactions and is particularly well known for
his insights into tax developments in the UK related to Brexit,” said Cecelia
Philipps Horner, who co-heads the firm’s Tax and ERISA team. “He
will be a great addition to our firm’s London office, which is located
at the heart of one of the world’s major financial and transactional
centers.”
The addition of Klass follows the firm’s addition of Angus Duncan in
2018 to spearhead the expansion of its market-leading structured finance
and specialty finance practices in London, and Klass expects to play a
key role.
“I am excited to join a practice known for its innovative approach to
structuring corporate transactions, particularly cross-border
transactions,” Klass said. “It is an extraordinarily talented group of
lawyers, and I look forward to continuing to grow the practice in the
UK.”
A graduate of Oxford University and the College of Law in London, Klass
has authored numerous articles in prestigious tax publications such as
Tax Notes International and the Tax Journal (the UK’s leading
publication for tax professionals) and is a regular contributor of
content and comment to LexisNexis and Practical Law Company. Prior to
joining Hunton Andrews Kurth, Klass was a partner with the London office
of international law firm Gide Loyrette Nouel headquartered in Paris.
Hunton Andrews Kurth is a longstanding market leader in structured
finance and securitization. For more than 30 years, it has represented
clients in connection with mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities
offerings and other structured financing matters. The practice is the
vanguard of the development of securitization and structured finance
techniques, having represented the issuer of the first REMIC program
backed by the full faith and credit of the United States, the first auto
loan synthetic securitization transaction, the first RMBS structure
involving the issuance of floating-rate securities, the first
securitization of re-performing FHA and VA loans, the first master trust
servicer advance securitization structure in 2002, and the
groundbreaking first GSE/Agency credit risk transfer issuances in 2013.
